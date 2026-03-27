Watch: How RAK teams rescued residents stuck amid heavy rain

Video captures RAK Civil Defence’s rapid action during heavy rains
The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence Department has shared videos showing their teams rescuing residents stuck amid ongoing heavy rains in the emirate.
Specialised field teams were deployed across multiple locations, using rescue vehicles and equipment to ensure swift assistance and safeguard lives and property.
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The footage highlights the speed and efficiency of the response, demonstrating the department’s high level of readiness during extreme weather conditions.
Authorities have urged residents to avoid flood-prone areas and valleys, follow official safety guidelines, and stay updated on weather alerts as rescue operations continue.
Emergency and field teams across the UAE have been deployed to monitor water accumulation, maintain traffic flow, and respond quickly to incidents. Residents have been urged to:
Exercise caution, especially while driving in low visibility
Avoid flood-prone areas and wadi channels
Follow official safety guidance via government channels
Stay updated through official weather alerts