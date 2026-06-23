Cabinet backs landmark space initiative as Riyadh expands strategic tech ambitions
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has approved plans to design and build its first jointly developed satellite with Egypt, ushering in a new era in space cooperation between the two Arab nations as the Kingdom expands its ambitions in advanced technologies and strategic industries.
The initiative was approved by the Saudi Cabinet during a session chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Jeddah, according to Saudi Press Agency.
Few technical details of the satellite programme were disclosed, but the approval signals growing momentum behind regional collaboration in space technologies as Gulf countries increase investments in satellite systems, earth observation capabilities and space research.
The Cabinet also approved executive regulations governing foreign ownership of real estate and endorsed the geographical areas in which non-Saudis may own property, alongside a series of international agreements covering labour recruitment, education, energy, transport and small-business development.
Among the agreements approved were labour cooperation deals with Nepal and Nigeria, an energy cooperation memorandum with Germany, an education and training agreement with the United States and an air transport services agreement with Pakistan.
The satellite initiative comes as Saudi Arabia continues to accelerate investment in high-technology sectors under Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the economy beyond oil and build domestic capabilities in advanced industries.
The Kingdom has increasingly positioned space technologies, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure among its strategic priorities.
During the meeting, the Cabinet also reviewed the Kingdom's recent economic and development performance, highlighting Saudi Arabia's rise to 13th place globally and third among G20 nations in the 2026 World Competitiveness Yearbook. Ministers additionally welcomed the country's retention of the top global ranking in cybersecurity for a third consecutive year.