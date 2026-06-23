GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia approves first joint satellite project with Egypt

Cabinet backs landmark space initiative as Riyadh expands strategic tech ambitions

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The initiative was approved by the Saudi Cabinet during a session chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Jeddah.
The initiative was approved by the Saudi Cabinet during a session chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Jeddah.
Archived

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has approved plans to design and build its first jointly developed satellite with Egypt, ushering in a new era in space cooperation between the two Arab nations as the Kingdom expands its ambitions in advanced technologies and strategic industries.

The initiative was approved by the Saudi Cabinet during a session chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Jeddah, according to Saudi Press Agency. 

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Few technical details of the satellite programme were disclosed, but the approval signals growing momentum behind regional collaboration in space technologies as Gulf countries increase investments in satellite systems, earth observation capabilities and space research.

The Cabinet also approved executive regulations governing foreign ownership of real estate and endorsed the geographical areas in which non-Saudis may own property, alongside a series of international agreements covering labour recruitment, education, energy, transport and small-business development.

Among the agreements approved were labour cooperation deals with Nepal and Nigeria, an energy cooperation memorandum with Germany, an education and training agreement with the United States and an air transport services agreement with Pakistan.

The satellite initiative comes as Saudi Arabia continues to accelerate investment in high-technology sectors under Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the economy beyond oil and build domestic capabilities in advanced industries. 

The Kingdom has increasingly positioned space technologies, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure among its strategic priorities.

During the meeting, the Cabinet also reviewed the Kingdom's recent economic and development performance, highlighting Saudi Arabia's rise to 13th place globally and third among G20 nations in the 2026 World Competitiveness Yearbook. Ministers additionally welcomed the country's retention of the top global ranking in cybersecurity for a third consecutive year.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar with Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye in Islamabad. File photo

US-Iran MoU should ensure security, stability of Gulf

2m read
Historic Jeddah project enters next phase

Historic Jeddah project enters next phase

2m read
Saudi Arabia's Mawani launched a new shipping service connecting Jeddah Islamic Port with Mundra Port in India and the Port of Djibouti.

Saudi Arabia opens new Red Sea route to India, Djibouti

1m read
Pilgrims arrive at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah.

Saudi launches mobile passport counters for Hajj entry

1m read