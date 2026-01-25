Dubai expands Hewi initiative with new community projects

Al Barsha and Muhaisnah set for community spaces inspired by Emirati traditions
Dubai: Dubai has taken another step towards strengthening neighbourhood life after a new partnership was signed to develop Hewi Al Barsha and Hewi Muhaisnah under the expanding ‘Hewi Dubai’ initiative. The agreement was signed in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
The partnership brings together Dubai Municipality, the General Construction Company and Binghatti, and aims to create welcoming community spaces that encourage social interaction and reflect local identity. The move supports Dubai Municipality’s wider goal of improving quality of life by placing neighbourhoods and shared public spaces at the heart of urban development.
The agreement was signed by Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Hamad Ali Saif Lootah, Chairman of the General Construction Company; and Abdullah Binghatti, Head of Sales at Binghatti, in the presence of senior officials.
With this partnership, Dubai Municipality is continuing its collaborative approach, bringing public and private sector partners together to deliver community destinations shaped around the needs of residents. The Municipality also said it remains open to working with more investors and developers to expand Hewi Dubai to other parts of the emirate in the future.
Marwan bin Ghalita said the project builds on the success of the first phase of Hewi Dubai in Nad Al Sheba 4. That phase reintroduced the traditional concept of the hewi as a modern neighbourhood courtyard inspired by Emirati culture.
He said the aim is to rethink how local courtyards and shared facilities are designed, turning them into inclusive spaces that encourage people to meet, interact and feel connected. These spaces are meant to support everyday life, strengthen social bonds and raise living standards through thoughtful planning that respects both global design practices and local traditions.
Mohammed Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti, said the company was proud to support an initiative that blends modern urban living with the values of the traditional Emirati fareej.
He said the Hewi Dubai destinations are designed to bring neighbours together while preserving a sense of belonging and shared identity. Beyond architecture, the focus is on creating healthy, connected and sustainable communities where people feel comfortable spending time.
The Hewi Dubai initiative draws inspiration from the traditional fareej, updating it for modern life. Key features include the Dajja, a semi-open space near mosques for quiet gatherings and reflection, and the Saha, a flexible area that can host meetings, celebrations and community events. The Saha also provides room for children to play and express themselves.
Together, these elements aim to keep the spirit of the fareej alive through everyday community life, while meeting the needs of today’s residents.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox