GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Dubai Games 2026: Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by F3, NAS teams be donated to charity

F3, NAS teams secured first and second place respectively in the Battle of the Community

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Games 2026: Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by F3, NAS teams be donated to charity
Supplied

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has directed that the prize money won by the F3 and NAS teams during the Dubai Games 2026 be donated to charitable causes.

Sheikh Hamdan's directives reflect his commitment to strengthening the social role of sport and promoting shared responsibility in support of charitable causes that create a positive change in people’s lives.

The F3 and NAS teams secured first and second place respectively in the Battle of the Community at the seventh edition of the Dubai Games, held from 12th to 15th February at Dubai Festival City.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Hamdan attends Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi

Hamdan attends Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi

2m read
Big relief: RTA opens major bridge at Al Qudra Road

Big relief: RTA opens major bridge at Al Qudra Road

4m read
Sheikh Hamdan attends UAE-Azerbaijan Peace Shield 2026

Sheikh Hamdan attends UAE-Azerbaijan Peace Shield 2026

2m read
Sheikh Hamdan approves three new Dubai 10X projects

Sheikh Hamdan approves three new Dubai 10X projects

3m read