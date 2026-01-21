Sheikh Hamdan attends opening of first community space under ‘Hewi Dubai’ initiative

‘Hewi Dubai’ preserves Emirati ‘fareej’ and community bonds, says Dubai Crown Prince
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended the launch of ‘Hewi Nad Al Sheba’, the first community space under the ‘Hewi Dubai’ initiative.
The term ‘Hewi’ refers to a traditional Emirati outdoor home space where family and neighbours naturally gather, a place rooted in belonging, connection, and everyday social life within the traditional ‘fareej’ (neighbourhood). Developed collaboratively by Dubai Municipality, DFF, and ‘Ferjan Dubai’, the initiative aims to create modern community spaces that strengthen social ties, encourage outdoor activity, support local families and businesses, and bring residents of all ages together.
Hamdan said, “We launched the ‘Hewi Dubai’ initiative to preserve the legacy of the traditional Emirati ‘fareej’ that shaped the values and social cohesion of our parents and grandparents. Through ‘Hewi Dubai’, we aim to connect the past with the present and the future, so our children can experience the same sense of belonging and togetherness that defines Emirati society.”
He added, “The quality of life of Dubai’s residents will remain among our top priorities and the North Star guiding our initiatives. ‘Hewi Dubai’ provides open community spaces that welcome senior citizens in calm and comfortable settings, while offering children a safe recreational environment that fosters social and cultural awareness.”
The inauguration was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Deputy Managing Director of DFF; Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; along with several dignitaries and senior officials.
‘Hewi Nad Al Sheba’ features a contemporary design that encourages interaction, movement, and social connection across all age groups. The space is divided into zones for children, adults, and senior citizens, designed to strengthen bonds between neighbours and families.
The site incorporates native plants such as sidr and tamarisk trees and uses locally sourced and sustainable materials including limestone, rammed earth, and sand, while limiting the use of concrete and artificial turf.
The space includes several areas serving different community needs:
Al Decha: A calm gathering area near the mosque.
Al Saaha: A flexible indoor-outdoor space for meetings, celebrations, and community events.
Al Yalsa: Overlooking the children’s play area, this seating space allows parents to relax while watching their children.
A walking path is also included to encourage reconnection with nature.
To mark the launch, a curated programme of community activities has been organised. These include an art exhibition showcasing photographs and illustrations of prominent Emirati figures and historical milestones, presented with the support of the ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative. Traditional Emirati games in the ‘Al Decha’ area allow senior citizens to share experiences with younger generations.
Additional activities include interactive children’s workshops, pop-up retail and craft stalls by Nad Al Sheba residents, and sports activities for all ages, focusing on health and physical wellbeing.
