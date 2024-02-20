Dubai: A new club to promote well-being and quality of life of senior citizens will be opened in Dubai soon.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of Dubai’s Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, issued directives to establish a new Thukher Club for senior citizens in Al Khawaneej area in Dubai. The club will serve as a community hub to provide wide range of facilities to senior citizens.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: “The establishment of a new Thukher Club for senior citizens aligns with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote the well-being of senior citizens and provide them with the best possible care and support. It also closely aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which focuses on building happier and more cohesive families.”

Sheikh Hamdan added: “Dubai cherishes and respects its senior citizens and is committed to ensuring their full integration and active participation in society. Our senior citizens have been instrumental in shaping Dubai’s remarkable success story and contributing to the nation’s development as one of the world’s best cities. It is therefore our duty to show them appreciation and provide the support, care and empowerment necessary for them to enjoy a high quality of life.”

Social and Cultural Hub

To be built over an area of 20,000 square feet, the club will include a wellness centre with personalised nutrition and fitness services. It will serve as a social and cultural hub featuring a library, theatre and smart platforms to help senior citizens easily access government services. The centre will also foster intergenerational connections through an interactive cafe.

The new Thukher Club building will feature three main sections designed to offer comprehensive services for senior citizens, focusing on promoting well-being, health and fitness, and fostering stronger community bonds.

The Thukher initiative

The Thukher initiative is implemented in collaboration with several strategic partners including Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Digital Dubai Authority, Dubai Police, the Department of Finance, Dubai Municipality, the Community Development Authority, Dubai Health and the Dubai Sports Council.

The clubs launched under the umbrella of the initiative aim to promote physical well-being, good nutrition and cultural and social enrichment. They also incorporate branches of the Dubai Public Libraries, which provide traditional and digital library services.

Thukher Club in Al Safa Park