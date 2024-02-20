Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai on Tuesday announced the opening of the upgraded Deira Old Souq Marine Transport Station, which serves the Old Baladiya Road and Gold Souq areas, besides linking Al Fahidi and Bur Dubai Stations.
The project is part of RTA’s master plan to upgrade marine transport services and facilities to meet the growth seen by Dubai in various fields including tourist transport. Marine transport is a crucial transit mode in Dubai, serving over 17 million passengers per year.
Enhancements for riders
Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “The station underwent improvement works [similar to] the improvements that took place at Bur Dubai model station during the initial phase. The focus was placed on preserving the cultural identity, providing amenities for users, expanding sheltered waiting areas, and creating retail outlets to serve abra [traditional wooden boat] riders.”
He added that these works resulted in increasing revenues by as much as 27 per cent, which is attributed to a 15 per cent increase in the station’s capacity as part of the development plan set for this station to fulfil the requirements of Dubai Code. The station has also earned a silver category Green Building Certification. Additionally, the project included upgrading the lighting and marina using sustainable materials.
RTA is ramping up efforts to finalise the second phase of its project to upgrade two of the four traditional abra stations along Dubai Creek.