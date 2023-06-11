Ajman: The Ajman Transport Authority has begun installing surveillance cameras for all abra ferries as part of its strategic plan to enhance security and safety.
The authority had started the trial operation of the wooden traditional abra boats in 2016. The abras are used to transport passengers between the Rashidiya station (fish market) and the Al Safia station in Mushairif area.
The larger ferry can accommodate 30 people, and the two smaller ones can each carry 15 people each. The abra has a GPS system to track the trajectories.
The authority said the surveillance cameras also contribute to assessing the quality of the marine transport service by monitoring drivers and motivating them to follow due conduct, which ultimately guarantees the rights and safety of both passengers and operators.
Sophisticated features
The authority works to improve its services by employing Artificial Intelligence and advanced practices that achieve customer satisfaction. The cameras enable live broadcasting and night vision, with recordings available in case of need.
The project of installing cameras has contributed to finding lost items and returning them to their owners.
Payment methods
New payment methods have also been added by activating the use of a card (masar card) for the abra, in addition to cash payment.
The public can also request marine taxis through the app or by calling the number 600599997. Taxi can now be requested via WhatsApp on the number +971600599997, in addition to the option of submitting complaints and suggestions.