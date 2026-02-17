GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

865 children to receive Eid gifts under Sharjah’s ‘Eid Joy’ campaign

The programme is held twice annually to allow wider community involvement

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
“Eid Joy” is aimed at bringing happiness to children benefiting from the department’s social care programmes
“Eid Joy” is aimed at bringing happiness to children benefiting from the department’s social care programmes
Supplied

The Sharjah Social Services Department has launched the 14th edition of its community initiative “Eid Joy”, aimed at bringing happiness to children benefiting from the department’s social care programmes through the distribution of special “Boxes of Joy”.

The initiative, organised by the department’s Community Cohesion Department, has witnessed strong public participation from individuals and organisations keen to support children ahead of the festive season. The programme is held twice annually — before Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha — to allow wider community involvement in the humanitarian effort.

This year’s edition, which began in January, will continue until the end of Ramadan.

Donation platforms carrying the boxes of joy have been set up across several shopping destinations, including Al Rahmaniya Mall, Al Suyoh Mall, 06 Mall and Aljada, in addition to government entities, private sector institutions and public-benefit organisations across the emirate.

Contributors are invited to fill the boxes with gifts tailored to each child’s needs, based on size and age details displayed on the boxes. Suggested items include clothing, shoes, accessories and other age-appropriate presents. Donors may also sponsor a complete box at a cost of Dh300.

The initiative extends across various cities and regions of Sharjah, including Khorfakkan, Al Dhaid, Al Hamriyah, Kalba, Mleiha, Al Madam, Al Bataeh and Dibba Al Hisn.

A total of 865 children — including beneficiaries of the department’s services and children living in affiliated social care homes — are expected to benefit from the initiative this year.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA) in Dubai announces new social initiatives this Ramadan. Photo for illustrative purpose only

Know about CDA’s Ramadan initiatives in Dubai

3m read
Decorate your home inside and out this Ramadan.

Best outdoor Ramadan decorations

4m read
The cost of establishing a tent is Dh75,000 in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, and Dh65,000 in Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.

ERC Ramadan tents launched; Iftar sponsorship Dh75,000

2m read
This year, three homegrown labels Saintly, Boujee Line and Arod are standing out with pieces that feel stylish yet practical, offering designs that work just as well for Ramadan evenings as they do for Eid celebrations.

Ramadan and Eid Abayas 2026: 3 UAE style labels

2m read