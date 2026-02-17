865 children to receive Eid gifts under Sharjah’s ‘Eid Joy’ campaign

The programme is held twice annually to allow wider community involvement
The Sharjah Social Services Department has launched the 14th edition of its community initiative “Eid Joy”, aimed at bringing happiness to children benefiting from the department’s social care programmes through the distribution of special “Boxes of Joy”.
The initiative, organised by the department’s Community Cohesion Department, has witnessed strong public participation from individuals and organisations keen to support children ahead of the festive season. The programme is held twice annually — before Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha — to allow wider community involvement in the humanitarian effort.
This year’s edition, which began in January, will continue until the end of Ramadan.
Donation platforms carrying the boxes of joy have been set up across several shopping destinations, including Al Rahmaniya Mall, Al Suyoh Mall, 06 Mall and Aljada, in addition to government entities, private sector institutions and public-benefit organisations across the emirate.
Contributors are invited to fill the boxes with gifts tailored to each child’s needs, based on size and age details displayed on the boxes. Suggested items include clothing, shoes, accessories and other age-appropriate presents. Donors may also sponsor a complete box at a cost of Dh300.
The initiative extends across various cities and regions of Sharjah, including Khorfakkan, Al Dhaid, Al Hamriyah, Kalba, Mleiha, Al Madam, Al Bataeh and Dibba Al Hisn.
A total of 865 children — including beneficiaries of the department’s services and children living in affiliated social care homes — are expected to benefit from the initiative this year.