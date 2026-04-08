How small businesses are boosting the UAE’s kindness economy

Small businesses in the UAE build a culture of generosity that grows beyond crises
Dubai: In the UAE, a new kind of economy is flourishing, one powered not just by money, but by generosity. Small businesses have been turning their success into support for local communities, who have been both their customers and partners in giving.
What started as simple forms of assistance have grown into an outspread movement, proving that no act of kindness is too small to leave an impact on people’s lives.
For Vijay Bhatia, CEO of Jules Tourism LLC, giving back has started during a period of personal loss.
After facing bankruptcy during the Covid-19 pandemic, he has sold his last remaining property despite heavy losses. What followed has been a conscious decision to rebuild, not just financially, but with purpose.
“My friends taught me to share my blessings. Since then, I started helping the community by sponsoring events and night markets,” Bhatia told Gulf News.
The Indian entrepreneur has been distributing free bags of rice to those in need in Al Rigga, Dubai.
At Maria Paz Pastry, kindness has been built into the business model. According to its owner Maria Paz Marquez, their approach has always been to give “quietly and sincerely,” inspired by others who consistently help, especially in tough times.
The bakery’s journey has been closely tied to community support, with loyal customers playing a key role in its growth. That connection has created a strong sense of responsibility to give back.
“We wouldn’t be where we are today without their support. We feel very fortunate to be in a position where we’re able to help others and we truly hope to do even more in the future. It may not be a lot, but it comes genuinely from the heart,” shared Marquez.
Marquez, together with her family and staffs, have been handing out grocery assistance for affected expatriates in the bakery’s Satwa, Deira, and Bu Daniq branches.
Looking ahead, they have eyed to extend the initiative to other emirates including their stores in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Fujaira, while setting aside additional funds to sustain these efforts.
For Romvibson Masangkay, co-owner of La Tres Bar & Lounge, supporting the community is about consistency, not scale.
He and his team have organised a grassroots initiative to help those facing challenges. The recent move has showcased the collective strength of the community.
“We sincerely hope it brought comfort and relief, even in the simplest way. Your kindness made this possible. Together, we will continue to stand, support, and uplift each other, as much as we can,” said Masangkay.
Encouraged by the response, they have planned to continue giving away grocery packs every Saturday in Al Rigga, Dubai.
Across the UAE, small businesses, content creators, and working individuals, are quietly forming a “kindness economy,” one driven not by large-scale philanthropy, but by consistent, community-focused efforts.
Whatever kind of support, these entities have emphasised that impact does not depend on size. Instead, it’s the intention and the willingness to act that’s helping kindness grow into one of the UAE’s booming value systems.