You are the priority, says security; protocols are in place
After a month-long closure triggered by the Iran–Israel–US conflict, Global Village has reopened with renewed energy, and a sharpened focus on safety. As we are told by security, the priority is clear: Keep calm, stay alert, and protect every visitor who walks through the gates.
We have to be calm. Don’t have to panic, says a guard, describing the mindset drilled into the team during recent briefings. The emphasis, he explains, is not just on individual vigilance, but collective responsibility. “We inform all our team to protect our tourists, our visitors.”
Preparation now defines daily operations. Across the sprawling venue, multiple safety zones and exit strategies have been reinforced. “Yes, we have the exit points here,” he notes, gesturing toward one of several designated areas. In the event of an emergency, there is no hesitation in the protocol: “We have to open all the exit points to the visitors. And we have to protect them.”
These exits are not limited or obscure; they are widespread and clearly mapped. There are five gates. Gate 5C, Gate 1C, Indian Gate, Gate of the World. Each serves as a crucial channel for crowd movement, which is meant to ensure swift and safe evacuation if required.
The approach is firm, sans confusion and less delays.