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Two million cold drinks to be distributed to Dubai workers this summer

UAE Food Bank joins campaign providing water, juices and ice cream until September

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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Two million cold drinks to be distributed to Dubai workers this summer
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Dubai: The UAE Food Bank has announced a major contribution to the third edition of Al Freej Fridge, a community humanitarian campaign launched by Ferjan Dubai with the support of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and in cooperation with UAE Water Aid (Suqia UAE).

The campaign aims to distribute two million bottles of chilled water, juices and ice cream to workers across Dubai during the summer months.

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Running until September 3, the initiative focuses on supporting sanitation workers, construction workers, delivery riders and road and street landscaping workers, recognising their efforts while helping them cope with extreme summer temperatures.

The UAE Food Bank said it would support the campaign through field volunteers who will take part in distribution efforts across the emirate.

The bank will also coordinate with its network of retail outlets, food establishments, manufacturers and other partners to help expand the campaign's reach.

Manal Bin Yaroof, Head of the Executive Team at the UAE Food Bank, said the bank's participation reflected its appreciation for the humanitarian initiative and its commitment to supporting charitable programmes that embody the UAE's values of solidarity and compassion.

Alia Al Shamlan, Director of Ferjan Dubai, said Al Freej Fridge had created a meaningful culture of volunteerism and community giving since its launch, highlighting the campaign's growing humanitarian impact across Dubai.

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