Dubai’s brokerage market faces a new test as demand shifts to quality advice

As competition intensifies, brokers are being judged more on expertise and transparency
Dubai: Dubai’s real estate brokerage industry is entering a new phase of maturity, with market participants increasingly arguing that success will depend less on visibility and team size and more on the quality of advice brokers can provide to investors and homeowners.
After years of rapid growth in Dubai’s property market, rising competition among agencies and increasingly sophisticated clients are reshaping expectations across the sector. Buyers, sellers and investors are placing greater emphasis on accurate market intelligence, realistic pricing strategies and professional guidance backed by data rather than sales-driven recommendations.
Operational discipline
Against this backdrop, CBA Real Estate reported closing Dh332.5 million worth of property transactions over the past two quarters, a performance the company attributes to a strategy centred on operational discipline, advisor performance and technology-enabled decision-making rather than aggressive expansion.
“Dubai remains one of the most dynamic property markets in the world, but clients today expect a higher standard of advisory,” said Salman Bin Ali, CEO of CBA Real Estate. “They want transparency, accurate market intelligence and advisors who can help them navigate risk as well as opportunity.”
Changing market dynamics
The changing market dynamics reflect a broader evolution within Dubai’s brokerage landscape. As the emirate attracts more international investors and experienced property buyers, expectations of brokers have risen significantly. Industry professionals say access to listings alone is no longer enough to differentiate agencies in an increasingly crowded marketplace.
For property owners and investors, the cost of poor advice can be substantial. Incorrect pricing can leave properties unsold for extended periods, while weak negotiation strategies may erode value. Buyers relying on inexperienced guidance risk investing in projects that may not align with their financial goals or market timing.
As a result, the role of the broker is shifting from facilitator to advisor, with expertise and judgement becoming key differentiators.
“In a smaller team, accountability is immediate as every transaction requires preparation, strategy and a deep understanding of the client’s objectives,” said Zain Wilkins, Senior Property Advisor at CBA Real Estate.
AI initiatives
The company said it plans to invest between USD 500,000 and USD 1 million annually in AI initiatives, including large language model integration, owner intelligence platforms and internal technology development.
“We view technology as an enabler, not a replacement for expertise,” Bin Ali said. “The objective is to give advisors better information and tools so they can provide stronger guidance.”
According to industry observers, the growing use of technology across Dubai’s brokerage sector reflects a wider effort to improve decision-making and service standards as clients demand more detailed insights before committing to transactions.
Senior Property Advisor Serdar Gurbanov said investors today are arriving with a greater understanding of market conditions and expect advisors to add measurable value.
“Today’s clients are exceptionally well-informed. They value discretion, accuracy and credibility. Trust is ultimately built through knowledge, consistency and results,” he added.
For Bin Ali, the company’s transaction volume is not simply a measure of sales performance but an indication of where the broader brokerage market is heading.
“The market has become more competitive, but it has also become more intelligent,” he said. “The brokers who succeed will be those who understand their clients, understand the data and provide advice that stands up to scrutiny.”
Next phase
As Dubai’s real estate market continues to mature, many industry professionals believe the next phase of growth will favour firms that invest in stronger systems, cleaner data, greater accountability and highly skilled advisors rather than relying solely on large teams or high-profile marketing campaigns.
For buyers, sellers and investors, the shift carries an important message: in an increasingly sophisticated market, choosing the right broker may prove just as critical as choosing the right property.