How technology powers Dubai’s transport evolution

The Dubai Metro exemplifies this technological ambition. Already recognised as one of the world’s longest fully automated, driverless rail systems, it operates through Thales Rail Signalling Solutions’ SelTrac IS communications-based train control (CBTC) technology. This system enables trains to operate at headways as short as two minutes during peak hours, achieving throughputs of 25,720 passengers per hour per direction on the Red Line. The technology relies on continuous communication between trains and wayside equipment, allowing dynamic speed adjustments and precise positioning without human intervention at GoA4 automation level, the highest grade of autonomous operation.