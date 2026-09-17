Sharjah summer promotions generate Dh850 million in economic returns

Record 114-day campaign boosts retail, tourism and hospitality across emirate
Sharjah: The 2026 Sharjah Summer Promotions generated more than Dh850 million in economic returns for the retail sector and related industries, as the emirate wrapped up its longest summer campaign to date.
Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the campaign ran for a record 114 consecutive days, bringing together shopping offers, hotel deals, entertainment and family activities.
The campaign concluded on Tuesday, September 15, with a closing ceremony and grand prize draw at Sahara Centre. The winner received a luxury car provided by Kandi Cars, the campaign’s official sponsor.
More than 1,000 shops and commercial establishments took part, offering discounts of up to 75% on products ranging from fashion and fragrances to electronics and home furnishings.
The campaign began with hotel and hospitality offers on May 25, followed by the retail season from July 1 to September 15.
More than 55 government and private-sector partners supported the programme, which included over 60 tourism packages and experiences. The offers were designed to attract residents, shoppers and visitors while encouraging spending across retail, tourism and hospitality businesses.
Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, chairman of SCCI, said the campaign had helped stimulate retail activity and strengthen cooperation between government entities and private businesses.
He said the initiative supported economic growth and reinforced Sharjah’s position as a regional centre for trade, investment and tourism.
Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, director-general of SCCI, said the campaign marked an important step in the Chamber’s efforts to support local businesses.
He said retailers, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, benefited from easier access to promotional permits at competitive rates. The measures helped businesses reach new customers, expand their market and increase sales.
The campaign’s prize programme, organised in cooperation with the Sharjah Economic Development Department, offered more than 700 prizes.
The prize pool included 51 major prizes, among them 30 gold bars awarded to 30 winners. Shopping vouchers and gifts worth Dh100,000 were also distributed through five major digital raffle draws at shopping centres across Sharjah.
Shoppers could enter the electronic draws through the Sharjah Summer Promotions smart application and the campaign’s official website. The draws were held at Mega Mall, Sahara Centre, Sharjah Central Mall and Rahmania Mall, with the final draw also taking place at Sahara Centre.
The campaign also distributed more than 7,000 Shamsa-branded gifts to children whose families made purchases at participating shopping centres.
Family activities formed a major part of this year’s programme, with Shamsa Entertainment City among the main attractions.
Located in Aljada, the entertainment destination offered open-air recreational spaces, interactive activities and adventure-based attractions for children. It also featured a Grand Games Arena with augmented reality technology.
The activities combined entertainment with learning and opportunities for children to develop new skills. Organisers said the facilities were designed with a focus on safety and innovation.
The campaign also included activities linked to the Back-to-School season and Fili Heritage Souq.
In a separate initiative, visitors arriving at Sharjah International Airport were welcomed with gifts, free entry tickets to Shamsa Entertainment City and discount coupons for family attractions.
Shamsa, the campaign’s mascot, greeted arriving families and children, helping introduce visitors to the emirate’s leisure and entertainment offerings.
The campaign’s tourism programme gave visitors opportunities to explore Sharjah’s cultural, natural and leisure attractions.
Packages and experiences covered destinations such as Al Noor Island, Pearls Kingdom Waterpark, Mleiha National Park, Al Majaz Waterfront and Heart of Sharjah.
Visitors were also encouraged to explore the emirate’s eastern coastal destinations, including Khorfakkan, Dibba Al Hisn and Kalba.
The organisers said the combination of shopping offers, hotel promotions and family activities helped create a wider summer experience for residents and visitors.