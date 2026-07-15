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PAW Patrol Live! Abu Dhabi: Tickets, dates and everything families need to know

Fans can expect a colourful mix of singing, dancing and adventure

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Chanel West Coast, Dom Fenison, and their daughter Bowie at the PAW Patrol Christmas Special Advance Screening at Nickelodeon in Burbank on November 22, 2025 in Burbank, California.
Chanel West Coast, Dom Fenison, and their daughter Bowie at the PAW Patrol Christmas Special Advance Screening at Nickelodeon in Burbank on November 22, 2025 in Burbank, California.
AFP-MAYA DEHLIN SPACH

Calling all heroes (and their grown-up sidekicks): The pups are back in town.

PAW Patrol Live! is heading to Abu Dhabi with its latest action-packed stage adventure, “Heroes Unite”, making its regional debut at Etihad Arena, Yas Island from 11 to 13 September 2026.

The show promises to bring the much-loved rescue pups from screens to the stage for six exciting performances filled with music, teamwork and plenty of heroic missions.

Based on the hit preschool animated series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and streaming on Paramount+, the interactive live show invites families to join Ryder and the PAW Patrol team as they take on new challenges and remind audiences that teamwork can save the day.

Fans can expect a colourful mix of singing, dancing, adventure and audience interaction — giving children the chance to experience their favourite characters up close rather than just watching them on screen.

For those looking to make the day extra special, the V.I.P. – Very Important Pup – Meet & Greet Experience will offer premium seating along with an exclusive post-show photo opportunity with the PAW Patrol characters.

Tickets go on sale from 15 July 2026, with prices starting at Dh95, and will be available through EtihadArena.ae.

So, whether your favourite pup is Chase, Marshall, Skye or another member of the team, Abu Dhabi’s youngest fans can get ready for a rescue mission packed with fun, friendship and four-legged heroes.

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
When: 11-13 September 2026 (six performances)
Tickets: On sale from 15 July 2026
Ticket prices: Starting from Dh95
VIP experience: Premium seating and a post-show meet-and-greet photo opportunity with PAW Patrol characters
Tickets available at: EtihadArena.ae

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