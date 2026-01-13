Mohammad Aboubakr, Regional Vice President Middle East, Africa & Russia CIS at AbbVie, added: “Raising mental health standards is a shared responsibility that requires everyone’s cooperation. Our partnership with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and other stakeholders enables us to confront challenges, break stigma and reach those who need support most. Investing in mental health is, above all, an investment in people, and through our collaboration, we seek to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable transformation in the health and well-being of our communities."