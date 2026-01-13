MoHAP initiative to treat mind and body as a unified system to improve quality of life
Dubai: Mental health will now be treated as an essential part of everyday healthcare in the UAE, following the launch of a new nationwide awareness campaign by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).
The “Mental Health 360” initiative aims to strengthen public understanding of mental well-being by promoting a holistic approach that recognises the close connection between mental and physical health. The initiative places quality of life and family well-being at the centre of national health priorities.
Aligned with the UAE’s vision for sustainable health and its strategic focus on prevention, early intervention and integrated care, the campaign was unveiled at an event held at MoHAP’s headquarters in Dubai, in collaboration with global biopharmaceutical company AbbVie.
Mental Health 360” supports the UAE’s broader direction to integrate care pathways and deliver comprehensive health responses during the Year of the Family, reinforcing the idea that mental well-being is a shared responsibility across society, the ministry said.
“It also builds on the ministry’s ongoing efforts to redefine mental health care through a unified, evidence-based model that combines awareness, policy development and cross-sector collaboration,” it added.
A central goal of the initiative is to deepen public understanding of mental health as a broad spectrum of conditions and challenges, rather than a single issue or diagnosis.
The campaign aligns with the UAE’s National Policy for the Promotion of Mental Health, emphasising prevention, early support and positive engagement between patients and healthcare providers.
By encouraging open conversations and awareness, the initiative seeks to reduce stigma and ensure that people feel supported throughout their healthcare journey.
Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, affirmed that mental health is a fundamental pillar of national health policy, grounded in a deeply held belief that the body and mind form one interconnected system.
“Mental Health 360” campaign calls for the adoption of an integrated model that incorporates psychological support into every stage of the healthcare journey and every preventive initiative.”
This, Dr Al Rand said, ensures a comprehensive and sustainable health response, aligned with the Year of the family’s objectives, and reinforces the principle that raising awareness and providing a supportive environment is a shared responsibility between institutions and society.
Dr Al Rand also stressed that building a robust, integrated mental healthcare system requires strong public–private partnerships to shape a future in which every individual enjoys complete health and sustained well-being.
Dr Buthaina Bin Belaila, Head of the Non-Communicable Disease and Mental Health Department at MoHAP, said the global shift toward a comprehensive approach to mental health has become a strategic necessity, particularly for patients living with chronic conditions.
She added that through the “Mental Health 360” campaign, the ministry aims to enhance awareness and strengthen positive communication between patients and medical teams, ultimately improving outcomes and quality of life.
Meanwhile, Hussein Abdullatif, general manager, AbbVie Gulf & Levant, said: ”Working alongside MoHAP, healthcare professionals and community partners, we aspire to build a more inclusive and sustainable future in which mental health is a foundation for a society capable of surmounting challenges.”
Mohammad Aboubakr, Regional Vice President Middle East, Africa & Russia CIS at AbbVie, added: “Raising mental health standards is a shared responsibility that requires everyone’s cooperation. Our partnership with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and other stakeholders enables us to confront challenges, break stigma and reach those who need support most. Investing in mental health is, above all, an investment in people, and through our collaboration, we seek to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable transformation in the health and well-being of our communities."
