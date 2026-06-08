New platform is designed to help doctors make quicker and consistent clinical decisions
Abu Dhabi: M42’s National Reference Laboratory (NRL) has introduced a new artificial intelligence-powered tool for prostate cancer diagnostics in the UAE through a collaboration with digital pathology company Qritive.
The move aims to support faster and more consistent detection of prostate cancer, one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers among men worldwide.
Officials said the technology will be integrated into NRL’s diagnostic workflow at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, helping pathologists review tissue samples more efficiently while supporting clinical decision-making.
The AI-powered system analyses digital pathology slides, highlights suspicious areas and provides structured insights to help specialists detect cancer and assess its severity.
Experts stressed that the technology is designed to support doctors rather than replace them, with final clinical decisions remaining in the hands of medical professionals.
Dr Laila Abdel Wareth, CEO of Diagnostics at M42, said artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly important tool in pathology, helping specialists make complex decisions with greater confidence and efficiency.
She said technologies such as the Qritive platform can improve diagnostic accuracy, reduce variations in interpretation and support better patient outcomes, particularly in diseases such as prostate cancer, where treatment decisions depend heavily on accurate grading.
The system is designed to identify cancerous tissue, assess tumour patterns and support grading according to internationally recognised standards. It can also help measure tumour burden and highlight areas that may require closer examination.
Dr Shweta Narang, Executive Director of Medical and Commercial Operations at NRL, said the introduction of AI-powered diagnostics would help healthcare providers manage growing demand while giving patients and doctors quicker access to critical information.
She added that the initiative reflects NRL’s commitment to improving cancer diagnostics and supporting better patient outcomes across the UAE.
According to officials, prostate cancer remains a growing health concern across the Middle East, with an estimated 50,000 new cases diagnosed each year. The process of reviewing and grading biopsies can be complex and time-consuming, sometimes leading to delays in diagnosis.
Bruno Occhipinti, Chief Executive Officer of Qritive, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to using technology to support pathologists as healthcare systems face rising demand and increasing disease rates.
The introduction of the new system forms part of NRL’s broader strategy to strengthen its oncology services and expand the use of digital pathology and artificial intelligence across its diagnostic operations.
Officials said the initiative also supports the UAE’s broader goals of advancing healthcare innovation, improving patient care and building a more data-driven healthcare system under UAE Vision 2031.