Wide-ranging projects, green initiatives and infrastructure works enhance everyday life
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi City Municipality achieved significant milestones over the past year in the operations and maintenance sector, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life in line with the emirate’s rapid urban development. These efforts further reinforce its position as one of the world’s best cities to live and work in.
The achievements include the implementation of a wide range of development projects and community initiatives aimed at improving the urban landscape and providing an integrated environment that meets the aspirations of both residents and visitors. The Municipality placed strong emphasis on natural beautification, planting more than 14 million seasonal flowers across Abu Dhabi, including along roadsides, medians, squares and walkways, adding a distinctive aesthetic that reflects the emirate’s modern identity.
The Municipality also rolled out sustainable environmental initiatives, including the planting of native ghaf trees under the “Plant the UAE” initiative, enhancing green coverage and supporting ecological balance. In addition, it maintained more than 644,000 trees, 1.4 million shrubs and over 512 hectares of green spaces, underscoring its commitment to environmental preservation and sustainability.
As part of efforts to upgrade public amenities and enhance community well-being, the Municipality delivered several innovative projects. Notably, it developed a fully equipped beach for the visually impaired along the Abu Dhabi Corniche, covering 1,000 square metres and designed to the highest standards of safety and accessibility, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative in the UAE.
It also launched a night swimming beach, offering a safe and well-equipped environment for marine and sports activities during evening hours, supported by lifeguards, security and a range of recreational facilities.
To strengthen community cohesion, the Municipality implemented the “Neighbourhood Parks” project, developing four parks in residential areas. These parks feature multi-use sports courts, dedicated children’s play areas and fitness zones, encouraging residents to adopt active and healthy lifestyles.
In the roads and infrastructure sector, the Municipality continued to implement strategic projects aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing safety. Several key entrances and intersections were upgraded, increasing capacity by up to 50%. Projects were also carried out to construct and expand parking facilities in multiple areas, providing effective solutions to reduce congestion and improve convenience for residents.
Efforts also included comprehensive maintenance of road networks and infrastructure, covering more than 1,003,000 square metres of roads, the upkeep of 23,676 traffic signs and road markings exceeding 519,000 square metres. Additionally, 83 bridges and tunnels for vehicles and pedestrians were maintained, improving the efficiency and sustainability of the transport network.
In the field of sustainability and energy, the Municipality implemented advanced projects to modernise lighting systems. This included the maintenance of over 40,000 lighting poles and the replacement of thousands with energy-efficient alternatives. It also completed a solar-powered lighting project along the Mushrif walkway, extending 2.4 kilometres, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s commitment to smart and environmentally friendly solutions.
The Municipality also prioritised the maintenance of stormwater drainage networks, including 6.458 kilometres of pipelines, 269,481 inspection chambers and 99 pumping stations, enhancing infrastructure readiness to handle varying weather conditions.
In line with its commitment to providing a safe and integrated environment, the Municipality carried out extensive maintenance of public facilities, including restrooms, water coolers, walkways and recreational areas, alongside the development of parks and public spaces to ensure the delivery of high-quality services.
On the institutional excellence front, Abu Dhabi City Municipality received several regional and international awards in 2025, including five “Blue Flag” awards for beaches and 52 “Green Flag” awards for parks, in addition to recognition from the World Disabled Union for its efforts to make facilities more accessible and inclusive.
These achievements reaffirm the Municipality’s commitment to advancing infrastructure and service systems in line with the highest global standards, enhancing quality of life, meeting community aspirations and further cementing Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading city in sustainability and innovation.