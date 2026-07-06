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Inside Abu Dhabi’s quality-of-life upgrade: 89 parks and 85km cycling tracks

Smart parks, digital twins and new roads drive Abu Dhabi’s urban evolution

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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DMT delivers 31 projects in 2025 as Dh209 billion plan reshapes Abu Dhabi
DMT delivers 31 projects in 2025 as Dh209 billion plan reshapes Abu Dhabi

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing infrastructure development and enhancing quality of life across the emirate through a diverse portfolio of projects ranging from modern road networks to integrated community spaces.

According to a report outlining the completion of infrastructure projects across Abu Dhabi City and its suburbs, the Department delivered 31 projects in 2025 throughout the emirate. These included 89 parks, 85 kilometres of cycling tracks, three tunnels, two bridges, 800 lighting poles, eight major intersection upgrades, 105 bus shelters, 1,446 parking spaces, and one traditional market.

 The Department emphasized its continued commitment to transforming strategic visions into reality and building a future that reflects Abu Dhabi’s ambitions.

As part of its strategy to enhance quality of life and foster vibrant communities, DMT inaugurated 16 new parks in Al Shamkha. These represent the latest community spaces opened in 2025, following the launch of additional parks in Al Falah and Mohammed Bin Zayed City as part of efforts to develop integrated residential communities offering residents the highest standards of wellbeing and living quality. 

Landmark infrastructure achievements

Among the most significant projects completed were two marine bridges linking Al Reem Island with Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road, strengthening public infrastructure and improving traffic flow. The bridges reduced average travel times during morning and evening peak periods by 60%, equivalent to approximately 15 minutes saved during rush hours.

The expansion of Sheikha Salama Bint Butti Road reduced journey times along the corridor from 17 minutes to just nine minutes. Meanwhile, upgrades to Arabian Gulf Street contributed to an 80% reduction in traffic delays during morning peak hours.

DMT also developed 10 smart parks equipped with approximately 1,000 sensors and 200 smart cameras. The Department launched the “Nabd” real-time city modelling platform, powered by 70 data sources and 15 interconnected systems, while implementing a citywide digital twin model to support proactive planning and monitor quality-of-life indicators.

Additional initiatives included deploying smart inspection vehicles for automated monitoring of waste and maintenance requirements, expanding the free “Hala Wi-Fi” service across buses, parks and beaches, and launching the “Abu Dhabi Canvas” initiative to support UAE-based artists and showcase their work in public spaces.

The Department also completed extensive maintenance projects covering 83 bridges and tunnels for vehicles and pedestrians, one million square metres of asphalt works, and 6,458 kilometres of stormwater drainage networks to enhance infrastructure efficiency across the emirate.

Completing infrastructure across Abu Dhabi and its suburbs:

Transformational projects shaping the city of the future

Abu Dhabi continues to accelerate the completion of its infrastructure ecosystem across the capital and surrounding suburbs under a long-term development vision aimed at creating integrated, sustainable cities capable of supporting population growth, urban expansion, and economic development, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position among the world’s leading cities for quality of life.

Over recent years, Abu Dhabi City Municipality, in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), and strategic partners, has successfully delivered dozens of projects covering roads, street lighting, stormwater drainage systems, infrastructure for new residential communities, parks, public spaces, and urban beautification initiatives. These projects have significantly enhanced service efficiency and improved the urban environment across the capital and its suburbs.

An integrated infrastructure vision

Infrastructure development in Abu Dhabi has evolved far beyond traditional road construction and utility networks. The emirate now embraces the concept of the “Integrated City,” which brings together:

  • Housing

  • Roads and bridges

  • Sustainable transportation

  • Public facilities

  • Parks and recreational spaces

  • Water and wastewater networks

  • Energy systems

  • Digital infrastructure

  • Environmental sustainability

  • Quality of life

This comprehensive vision is supported by strategic plans that ensure new districts are fully prepared before reaching peak population levels, minimising the need for extensive future upgrades.

By the numbers: Largest infrastructure development programme

The year 2024 marked a major milestone in Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure journey following Executive Council approval of:

  • 144 new projects

  • Investments worth AED 66 billion

  • Projects distributed across all regions of the emirate

These projects encompassed:

  • Housing developments

  • Roads and transport infrastructure

  • Public utilities

  • Education facilities

  • Quality-of-life initiatives

  • Tourism projects

  • Natural resource developments

  • New community developments

More than AED 59 billion was allocated to housing and public utility projects alone, underscoring the scale of investment directed toward supporting current and future residential communities.

Project portfolio exceeding Dh209 billion

In 2026, the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre announced that it manages:

  • More than 500 projects

  • With a combined value exceeding Dh209 billion

The portfolio includes:

  • Roads

  • Bridges

  • Schools

  • Hospitals

  • Museums

  • Residential communities

  • Hotels

  • Quality-of-life projects

  • Smart infrastructure initiatives

This represents one of the largest government project portfolios in the region.

Balanced development across the capital and its suburbs

Abu Dhabi City Municipality has adopted a development model focused on balanced growth between the capital and its suburban communities, ensuring that services extend beyond the island to newly developed residential cities.

Key suburban areas benefiting from extensive development include:

  • Bani Yas

  • Mohammed Bin Zayed City

  • Khalifa City

  • Al Shawamekh

  • Al Wathba

  • Al Falah

  • Al Riyadh

  • South Al Shamkha

  • Al Shahama

  • Al Samha

  • Al Raha Beach communities

Projects have covered:

  • Internal road networks

  • Street lighting

  • Sidewalks

  • Pedestrian pathways

  • Irrigation systems

  • Landscaping

  • Parking facilities

  • Parks

  • Public service infrastructure

Road projects: Arteries of development

Road infrastructure remains one of Abu Dhabi’s largest areas of investment, developed according to international standards focused on:

  • Traffic safety

  • Efficient mobility

  • Artificial intelligence integration

  • Sustainability

  • Reduced travel times

  • Capacity for future population growth

Projects include:

  • Road widening schemes

  • Intersection upgrades

  • Bridge construction

  • Tunnel development

  • Improved access to residential communities

  • Modern traffic signal systems

New roads are also designed to accommodate electric vehicles, future mobility solutions, and smart utility networks.

Urban beautification as part of infrastructure development

Abu Dhabi Municipality has embraced the concept of aesthetic infrastructure, integrating urban beautification with development projects.

A notable example is the enhancement of the central median along Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, which includes:

  • Development over a 1.7-kilometre stretch

  • Use of stabilized sand technology

  • Landscaping works covering 6,500 square metres

  • Installation of a modern irrigation network

  • Seasonal flower planting

  • Improved water-efficiency measures

The project aims to enhance the urban landscape while supporting environmental sustainability.

Sustainable infrastructure

Modern infrastructure projects in Abu Dhabi prioritize:

  • Reduced water consumption

  • Improved energy efficiency

  • Environmentally friendly materials

  • Expansion of green spaces

  • Better air quality

  • Enhanced biodiversity

Sustainability has become a core criterion across all municipal projects, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s environmental vision.

New governance framework accelerating delivery

In 2026, the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre launched a unified governance framework for infrastructure projects involving 14 government entities, including municipalities, utility providers, transportation authorities, and telecommunications companies.

The framework aims to:

  • Reduce approval timelines

  • Standardize implementation procedures

  • Improve coordination efficiency

  • Minimize duplication of work

  • Accelerate delivery of capital projects across the emirate

Quality of life at the forefront

Infrastructure projects in Abu Dhabi are increasingly linked to quality-of-life indicators through:

  • Additional parks and green spaces

  • Walking and cycling tracks

  • Enhanced urban environments

  • Upgraded public squares

  • Expanded community facilities

  • Improved access to services

This approach has strengthened Abu Dhabi’s standing among the region’s and the world’s leading cities for livability and sustainability.

Infrastructure Supporting Economic Growth

Infrastructure development serves not only residents but also acts as a key driver of economic growth by:

  • Attracting investment

  • Supporting the real estate sector

  • Increasing land values

  • Facilitating commercial activity

  • Strengthening tourism

  • Enhancing the emirate’s competitiveness

These projects also ensure Abu Dhabi is prepared to accommodate future growth in population and economic activity.

The future of the capital

Current indicators suggest that Abu Dhabi is entering a new phase of urban development centred on the integration of:

  • Smart infrastructure

  • Sustainability

  • Digital transformation

  • Quality of life

  • Proactive urban planning

With hundreds of projects underway and investments exceeding AED 209 billion, Abu Dhabi City and its suburbs are steadily moving toward the completion of one of the most advanced integrated infrastructure systems in the region and globally, reflecting the emirate’s vision of building a resilient, sustainable, and future-ready city capable of meeting the needs of generations to come.

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Abu Dhabi

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