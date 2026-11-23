Projects aim to achieve 100 per cent sewage and rainwater drainage coverage
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has unveiled plans to develop 34 parks in Al Awir and expand sewage and rainwater drainage networks to serve more than 10,000 residential plots, under a series of infrastructure projects scheduled for completion in phases through 2032.
The projects, covering Al Awir 1 and Al Awir 2, aim to provide full sewage and stormwater drainage coverage across 67.01 square kilometres, serving 10,297 residential plots. The plans also include automated irrigation systems, landscaping improvements and upgrades to public facilities in residential areas.
The municipality outlined the projects during a meeting with residents at Al Khawaneej and Al Awir Council, where officials discussed development priorities and gathered feedback on local services and infrastructure, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The municipality plans to develop 34 parks across the two districts, including the Greater Al Awir Park, which is currently being designed and is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2029.
The remaining 33 parks will be developed in four phases between 2027 and 2030, with openings scheduled through 2032.
Under the first phase, one park is planned for development in 2027 and is expected to open in the first quarter of 2029. Another 13 parks will be developed under the 2028 programme, with openings scheduled for early 2030.
A further 13 parks are planned for development in 2029 and are expected to open in the first quarter of 2031, while the final six parks will be developed in 2030 and are scheduled to open in early 2032.
The municipality also announced three sewage and rainwater drainage projects aimed at achieving 100 per cent coverage in Al Awir 1 and Al Awir 2.
In Al Awir 1, two projects will expand existing networks, which currently cover 53.4 per cent of the area and serve 5,072 residential plots.
The projects aim to extend coverage to 9,490 plots across 39.87 square kilometres by 2030.
In Al Awir 2, a separate project will provide sewage and rainwater drainage services to 807 residential plots across 27.14 square kilometres, with completion planned for 2032.
The projects are intended to support residential development and improve infrastructure capacity in both districts.
Three additional irrigation and landscaping projects are planned for residential areas and internal roads in Al Awir and Wadi Al Amardi.
Two projects, being developed in coordination with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, will serve Emirati housing developments in Al Awir and Wadi Al Amardi, with implementation scheduled for 2027.
A third project will introduce automated irrigation systems and landscaping along internal roads in Al Awir 1 and Al Awir 2 in 2029.
The municipality also reviewed ongoing landscaping improvements along Al Awir Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street.
Work on the Al Awir Street project began in June 2026 and covers approximately six kilometres, including the intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street. The improvements include irrigation networks, landscaping and a pumping station.
Another project covers sections of Al Awir Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street, including the cycling track adjacent to Mushrif Park.
During the meeting, the municipality highlighted initiatives aimed at helping Emiratis planning to build their homes.
These include 18 residential villa designs available through the Build in Dubai platform, offering layouts ranging from single-storey homes to three-storey properties, with built-up areas of between 322 and 975 square metres.
The municipality also presented a programme to train 500 Emiratis over five years in residential project management, enabling eligible participants to obtain licences to supervise housing construction projects.
Other initiatives presented at the meeting included smart feeding stations for stray cats that operate in conjunction with plastic bottle recycling, as well as plans for a veterinary services complex incorporating artificial intelligence, animal shelters, clinics and specialised facilities.
The municipality also highlighted its Safe Water for a Healthy Community initiative, which provides water tank inspections and disinfection services for senior citizens and people of determination.
The initiative, implemented in coordination with the Community Development Authority, has so far covered 92 homes across Dubai.