Battling rain: Dubai awards Dh3 billion contracts to add 100km of stormwater drains

Four Tasreef Phase 3 projects will expand drainage lines to prevent floods in 11 areas
Dubai: Dubai is stepping up its defences against heavy rain with a Dh3 billion investment in its stormwater drainage network.
Dubai Municipality has awarded contracts for four new projects under Phase 3 of the 'Tasreef' Programme, the Dubai Government Media Office announced on Sunday.
The projects will involve the construction and extension of approximately 100 kilometres of main stormwater drainage lines, with diameters of up to 3 metres, further enhancing the resilience of the emirate's drainage network.
The projects span nearly 100 square kilometres across vital areas that represent the emirate's key economic, commercial, industrial and tourism corridors.
They include Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Al Safa, Al Manara, Al Quoz, Al Barsha, Al Wasl, Za'abeel, Al Bada'a, Al Satwa and Al Marmoom.
Under the plans, stormwater drainage systems and networks will be developed in these areas and connected to Dubai Municipality's main stormwater drainage network.
The projects will increase the network's water-flow capacity, enhance operational resilience and support sustainable urban growth, the announcement said.
The latest awards build on the Tasreef Programme, a Dh30 billion initiative to expand and strengthen Dubai's stormwater drainage network.
Phase 1 projects were awarded in April 2025. On February 26 this year, Dubai Municipality followed up with contracts for five projects under Phase 2, cumulatively valued at Dh2.5 billion.
That package included three contracts for projects to be executed and two for the study and design of drainage systems in selected areas. They were signed with global infrastructure companies, including DeTech Contracting and China State Construction Engineering Corporation, alongside specialised consultancy firms.
The Phase 2 projects were set to serve 30 vital areas spanning approximately 430 million square metres, supporting an estimated three million residents by 2040. The works included a main tunnel with a diameter of up to four metres to connect communities along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Yalayis Road to the primary network, and an integrated network of more than 27 kilometres between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Jamayel Road.
Plans also covered a drainage tunnel, a modern pumping station and a strategic stormwater collection lake along Dubai-Al Ain Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. Design contracts were also awarded for an integrated stormwater and groundwater drainage system in Al Marmoom and Saih Al Salam.
The municipality said the programme is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to develop advanced, resilient infrastructure that serves the emirate for the next century. It also aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and national climate neutrality objectives.