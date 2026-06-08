Dubai traffic update: How RTA’s new bridges will slash your daily commute

New flyovers and ramps promise faster journeys across Dubai’s busiest corridors
Dubai: Dubai is continuing to invest heavily in road infrastructure as part of ongoing efforts to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow across some of the emirate's busiest routes.
Several major road projects are either nearing completion or have recently opened to motorists, with new bridges and upgraded intersections expected to significantly cut journey times and improve connectivity between key residential, commercial and leisure districts.
From Dubai Harbour and Sheikh Zayed Road to Hessa Street and Oud Maitha, here is a look at the latest road projects and how they could improve your daily commute.
Navigating into Dubai Harbour is about to get significantly easier. The RTA has completed 90 per cent of a major bridge project designed to provide a direct connection from Dubai's main artery straight into the waterfront district.
Key details:
A 1,500-metre bridge bypassing traditional bottlenecks.
Motorists travelling from Sheikh Zayed Road (from both Deira and Jebel Ali directions) can access Dubai Harbour directly. Secondary movements, including routes from Dubai Harbour towards Al Naseem Street and links to the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street intersection, are scheduled to open shortly after.
The impact: Travel times will plummet from 12 minutes to just 3 minutes.
In April, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completed and opened the Hessa Street Development Project, a major road upgrade designed to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow along one of Dubai's busiest commuter routes.
The project covers a 4.5-kilometre stretch between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road and includes the widening of Hessa Street, along with upgrades to several key interchanges.
Key improvements include:
A new two-lane ramp above the Dubai Metro Red Line at the Sheikh Zayed Road interchange.
Widening existing bridges at First Al Khail Street and Al Asayel Street.
New bridges and ramps to improve traffic movement towards Al Khail Road and Deira.
The impact: Travel time between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road reduced from 15 minutes to 4 minutes
The area surrounding the Dubai World Trade Centre is a critical business hub that frequently experiences heavy gridlock. Two major bridge openings are heavily easing the pressure here:
Commercial Centre Roundabout Flyover
A new 500-metre bridge has officially opened to streamline outbound traffic from Al Bada’a towards 2nd of December Street.
Key connections: Provides direct links to Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Wasl Street.
The benefit: Enhances connectivity around the strategic Commercial Centre district and improves overall traffic distribution.
The impact: Cuts travel time from 8 to 2 minutes
Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street Link
A major new flyover now channels traffic directly from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street.
Key connections: Eases access to Al Karama and Deira—two of Dubai’s most densely populated districts.
The impact: Travel times have dropped from 6 minutes to 1 minute.
Part of the broader Sheikh Rashid Corridor Development Project, this massive undertaking is well past the halfway mark of construction. The scheme encompasses upgrading four major intersections, building 4.3 km of bridges, and laying 14 km of new or expanded roads.
Progress is moving rapidly across key junctions:
Al Asayel to Al Khail Road: Construction has crossed 70 per cent on bridges serving northbound traffic towards the Business Bay Crossing.
Oud Maitha / Al Asayel / Al Wasl Club Junction: Two new bridges and an additional left-turn flyover will streamline traffic between these primary sectors.
Al Wasl Club Street Intersect: Features a new two-lane bridge alongside expanded exits and service roads to ease the flow towards Business Bay.
Zabeel Palace Street Intersect: The addition of new slip lanes, a new tunnel, and expanded bridge capacity will resolve long-standing bottlenecks.