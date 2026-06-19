New infrastructure link boosts access to waterfront destination and eases traffic flow
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) inaugurated a new bridge in the Dubai Harbour area on June 19, as part of efforts to enhance integrated infrastructure and support the emirate’s rapid urban and economic growth.
The bridge strengthens connectivity to one of Dubai’s key waterfront destinations, home to the largest yacht marinas in the Middle East.
The newly opened bridge features two lanes in each direction and is designed to handle up to 6,000 vehicles per hour.
It provides a direct entry to Dubai Harbour from Sheikh Zayed Road, improving access for motorists coming from both Jebel Ali and Deira.
According to RTA, the project significantly reduces travel time in the area from 12 minutes to just 3 minutes, easing congestion and improving traffic flow.
Additional traffic links, including routes from Dubai Harbour towards Al Naseem Street and intersections with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, are expected to open in July when the project reaches full completion.
The development is part of a broader package of works that includes:
Surface improvements along the bridge corridor
Upgrades at key intersections connected to the route
Enhanced traffic distribution across surrounding road networks
The bridge begins at Interchange 5 on Sheikh Zayed Road near the American University in Dubai and extends to Dubai Harbour Street, crossing key intersections along the corridor.
Key specifications include:
Two lanes in each direction
Capacity of up to 6,000 vehicles per hour (both directions)
Total length of 1,500 metres
RTA said the project also includes at-grade improvements at four key intersections to enhance traffic flow and connectivity.
Construction progress and scale
RTA confirmed that construction is 90 per cent complete, with work progressing at an accelerated pace.
Over 1,400 engineers and workers
Around 4.2 million work hours
Zero lost-time injuries recorded
Construction utilised more than:
45,000 cubic metres of concrete
8,200 tonnes of steel
254 piles and 66 bridge columns
Located between Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island, Dubai Harbour is a key waterfront destination and home to the region’s largest yacht marina.
The area is also undergoing major expansion, including a 1.5-kilometre development featuring 24 residential towers and around 7,500 apartments.
Once fully operational, the new bridge is expected to strengthen access, reduce congestion and support future growth across the district.
RTA said the project aligns with its strategy to build an integrated transport network that supports Dubai’s expanding urban landscape and economic activity.
The new bridge is expected to improve accessibility to Dubai Harbour, reinforcing its role as a major tourism and leisure hub while enhancing mobility for residents and visitors alike.