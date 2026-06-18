Rush-hour congestion on key Dubai and Sharjah roads after incidents

Drivers urged to maintain vehicles amid peak heat to avoid breakdowns, Dubai Police say
Dubai: A series of traffic incidents and heavy congestion led to significant delays across major roads in Dubai and Sharjah during Thursday evening’s rush hour, with commuters facing slow-moving traffic on key routes.
The disruption caused delays for thousands of commuters on key inter-emirate routes and major arterial roads during peak homebound travel.
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The worst of the congestion was reported on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, where multiple collisions occurred along the Muhaisnah Fifth stretch. The resulting tailbacks extended towards City Centre Mirdif, severely impacting traffic flow for motorists heading toward the northern emirates.
Further incidents compounded delays across key commercial and industrial zones in Dubai. Google Maps’ real-time data showed a collision on Yalayis Street, as well as another accident at the Al Houd Interchange in Jebel Ali Industrial First. In central Dubai, congestion built heavily on Sheikh Zayed Road near Trade Centre Second, while a separate crash further south in Al Thanyah Third also contributed to lane blockages and delays.
Alternative routes also experienced heavy traffic, with delays reported on Al Khail Road through Al Quoz, Nad Al Hamar Road, and Rebat Street.
The disruption extended into Sharjah, where traffic between the two emirates slowed significantly. A crash on Al Ittihad Street near Al Nahda resulted in extensive tailbacks, while a combination of heavy traffic volume and an accident led to congestion on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road near Industrial Area 4. Slow-moving traffic on King Faisal Street and significant delays on Al Dhaid Road through the Wasit Suburb were also reported on Google Maps’ real-time data.
Dubai Police earlier issued a road safety advisory on social media as a general reminder to motorists during the summer period. The authority urged drivers to ensure regular vehicle maintenance, particularly battery checks, to reduce the risk of heat-related breakdowns during peak conditions.