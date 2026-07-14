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Heading home? Heavy traffic slows major Dubai and Sharjah roads

Motorists should expect delays on Al Wahda Street near Safeer Mall and Al Dhaid Road

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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For illustrative purposes only.
For illustrative purposes only.
Surabhi Vasundharadevi/Gulf News

Dubai: Motorists are facing heavy delays on several major roads across Dubai and Sharjah on Tuesday (July 14), according to Google Maps real-time traffic data.

Traffic is moving slowly on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Rolex Tower and Al Khail Road near Al Quoz Pond Park.

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Congestion has also been reported on Al Mustaqbal Street, Financial Centre Street, and Oud Metha Road near Latifa Hospital.

Heavy traffic is also affecting Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road near Muhaisnah First, Al Ittihad Road heading towards Sharjah, and Airport Road.

In Sharjah, motorists should expect delays on Al Wahda Street near Safeer Mall and Al Dhaid Road.

A traffic crash on Sharjah Ring Road is adding to congestion, according to Google Maps, with drivers advised to allow extra travel time and consider alternative routes where possible.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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Related Topics:
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