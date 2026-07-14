Heading home? Heavy traffic slows major Dubai and Sharjah roads

A traffic crash on Sharjah Ring Road is adding to congestion, according to Google Maps, with drivers advised to allow extra travel time and consider alternative routes where possible.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.