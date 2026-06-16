UAE traffic alert: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi today

Sheikh Zayed Road accident: Dubai Police urge motorists to exercise caution, expect delays
Dubai: Dubai Police have issued a traffic alert on Tuesday, June 16, following an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road (SZR) in the direction of Abu Dhabi.
In a post on X, the force advised motorists travelling along the route to exercise extra caution as emergency teams respond to the scene.
Police said the accident is disrupting traffic on the Abu Dhabi-bound side of Sheikh Zayed Road, opposite Marina Mall.
Drivers heading towards Abu Dhabi may experience slower traffic in the affected area and are encouraged to reduce speed, maintain a safe following distance, and follow directions from authorities on the ground.
Motorists are advised to plan for possible delays and consider alternative routes where available until the road clears.