Heavy evening traffic hits key Dubai routes near Airport, Sheikh Zayed Road

Congestion spreads from Al Twar to Al Quoz as commuters face long delays
Dubai: Motorists across Dubai are experiencing heavy congestion this evening, June 30, as live traffic data shows significant slowdowns developing across several major corridors, including routes near Dubai International Airport and Sheikh Zayed Road.
Traffic is building up along roads surrounding the Dubai Airport Free Zone and Al Twar areas, with congestion stretching toward Al Qusais and Al Nahda in Sharjah. Areas near Madina Mall, Al Qusais Industrial Area, and routes connecting to Etihad Mall and Uptown Mirdif Mall are also showing red and orange markers, indicating traffic is slowing down or moving in stop-start conditions, typical of peak evening hours.
Further west, Sheikh Zayed Road is recording notable congestion near Al Quoz and the Al Khail Mall area, with delays extending toward Ghadeer Al Tair and areas close to Dubai Hills Mall. Traffic along Al Wasl and Sheikh Zayed Road corridors leading toward Business Bay is also being affected, consistent with typical evening rush patterns in the area.
Commuters travelling through these areas are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and are being urged to consider alternative routes where possible until conditions ease later in the evening.