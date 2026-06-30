Heavy evening traffic hits key Dubai routes near Airport, Sheikh Zayed Road

Traffic is building up along roads surrounding the Dubai Airport Free Zone and Al Twar areas, with congestion stretching toward Al Qusais and Al Nahda in Sharjah. Areas near Madina Mall, Al Qusais Industrial Area, and routes connecting to Etihad Mall and Uptown Mirdif Mall are also showing red and orange markers, indicating traffic is slowing down or moving in stop-start conditions, typical of peak evening hours.