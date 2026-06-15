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UAE leaders extend Hijri New Year greetings and prayers for prosperity

Leaders extend wishes to the UAE, Arab and Islamic nations and beyond

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE leaders extended their greetings to Muslims around the world on the occasion of the Hijri New Year, expressing hopes for peace, stability and prosperity in the year ahead.
UAE leaders extended their greetings to Muslims around the world on the occasion of the Hijri New Year, expressing hopes for peace, stability and prosperity in the year ahead.
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Abu Dhabi: UAE leaders have extended their greetings to Muslims around the world on the occasion of the Hijri New Year, expressing hopes for peace, stability and prosperity in the year ahead.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed his wishes to the people of the UAE and the wider Muslim community, expressing hope that the new Hijri year would bring continued stability, growth and progress to the region and the international community.

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In a message posted on social media, Sheikh Mohamed said: "On the occasion of Hijri New Year, I extend my warmest wishes to the people of the UAE and Muslims around the world. May the year ahead bring continued stability, growth, and progress to our region and the broader international community."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also extended his wishes for the new Hijri year, expressing hope for continued blessings, stability and prosperity.

"With the arrival of a new Hijri year, we welcome it with optimism that extends to the world," Sheikh Mohammed said. 

His Highness prayed for continued blessings, stability and prosperity for the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations, adding: "May God protect our countries and our people. Wishing you all a blessed year ahead." 

The Hijri New Year marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar calendar and commemorates the Prophet Muhammad's migration from Mecca to Medina, an event regarded as a defining moment in Islamic history.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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