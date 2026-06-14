24/7 digital services and selected centres to operate as usual
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) has announced its working hours for the Hijri New Year holiday, confirming that all digital services will remain available around the clock through its website and smart application to ensure uninterrupted access for customers.
The authority said the Al Awir Customer happiness centre will continue operating daily from 6am to 8pm throughout the holiday period.
Meanwhile, services at the Al Manara customer happiness centre and the free zone section at Dubai International Airport in Al Twar 2 will be available from 9am to 1pm.
GDRFA Dubai also confirmed that the customer happiness centre at Dubai International Airport's terminal 3 arrivals will continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring seamless services for travellers and customers.
Customers are encouraged to use the directorate’s smart platforms, including its website and mobile application, to complete transactions conveniently during the holiday. Support and inquiries will also be available 24/7 through the Amer contact centre on the toll-free number 8005111.
The directorate said it has completed all preparations to ensure uninterrupted operations across ports and designated service centres during the holiday, in coordination with strategic partners. The measures aim to enhance the customer and traveller experience while maintaining efficiency, readiness and smooth procedures.
Marking the occasion, GDRFA Dubai extended its congratulations and best wishes to the UAE leadership, citizens and residents on the Hijri New Year, wishing them continued prosperity, happiness and blessings.