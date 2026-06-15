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Kaaba prepares to receive its new Kiswa for the Hijri New Year

Centuries-old tradition marks the start of the new Hijri year

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Kaaba prepares to receive its new Kiswa for the Hijri New Year
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Dubai: As Muslims around the world prepare to welcome the new Hijri year, preparations are under way at the Grand Mosque in Mecca for the annual replacement of the Holy Kaaba's Kiswa, one of the most significant rituals associated with Islam's holiest site.

The process, which culminates on the first day of Muharram, begins months in advance at the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Holy Kaaba Kiswa, where craftsmen and specialists produce the black silk covering using traditional techniques combined with modern manufacturing methods.

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Made from natural silk and adorned with intricate Qur'anic inscriptions embroidered with gold- and silver-plated threads, the Kiswa is regarded as one of the most distinctive symbols of Islamic heritage and craftsmanship.

In the days leading up to its installation, teams carry out detailed inspections of the embroidered panels, decorative elements and calligraphic designs before transporting the completed sections to the Grand Mosque. 

The replacement operation itself is conducted according to a carefully coordinated sequence overseen by specialised technical and engineering teams.

The existing Kiswa is first removed section by section before the new covering is installed across the Kaaba's four sides. The process also includes the fitting of the embroidered belt surrounding the Kaaba and the curtain that adorns its door, ensuring visual and structural harmony across all components.

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in developing expertise in the production and maintenance of the Kiswa, combining traditional craftsmanship with advanced weaving, embroidery and manufacturing technologies. 

Beyond its technical complexity, the ceremony carries deep religious significance for Muslims worldwide. The Kaaba occupies a central place in Islamic worship, and the changing of its covering has long symbolised renewal, continuity and reverence for the faith's holiest site.i

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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