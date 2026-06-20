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Sharjah drivers face diversions from June 21 as two roundabouts get traffic signals

Traffic diversions begin Sunday as major junction upgrade project gets under way

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The temporary traffic changes will take effect on 21 June 2026 and will remain in place throughout the construction period.
The temporary traffic changes will take effect on 21 June 2026 and will remain in place throughout the construction period.
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Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) will begin implementing temporary traffic diversions and partial closures from Sunday as work gets under way to redevelop the Imran Bin Tareem and Ahmed Bin Hadeed roundabouts into permanent signal-controlled intersections.

The project is part of the authority's wider efforts to improve traffic flow and enhance the efficiency of the emirate's road network infrastructure.

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According to the authority, the temporary traffic changes will take effect on 21 June 2026 and will remain in place throughout the construction period. Traffic will continue to move along Sheikh Khalid bin Khalid Al Qasimi Street, while motorists will be directed through alternative routes and temporary diversions.

The redevelopment aims to increase road capacity, improve traffic movement and reduce congestion at two of the area's key junctions by replacing the existing roundabouts with signalised intersections.

The authority urged road users to follow directional signage and traffic instructions during the works to ensure smooth traffic movement and maintain road safety.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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