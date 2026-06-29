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Body of missing Jordanian woman found after Venezuela earthquake as family appeals for evacuation

Six relatives, including two orphaned children, remain stranded following deadly disaster

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Relatives of Jordanian couple killed in Venezuela quake plead for urgent evacuation
Relatives of Jordanian couple killed in Venezuela quake plead for urgent evacuation
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The family of a Jordanian woman who went missing after the devastating earthquake in Venezuela said on Monday that her body had been found, as it renewed an appeal to Jordanian authorities to evacuate six relatives still stranded in the South American country.

The family said the discovery of the body of Taghreed Mohammed, the wife of the late Ali Al Sawalha, confirmed that she had died in the same disaster that claimed her husband's life, local media reported.

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In a statement, the Al Sawalha family urged Jordan's government and relevant authorities to intervene urgently to secure the evacuation of the remaining family members and facilitate their return to Jordan as soon as possible.

The six stranded relatives include the late Ali Al Sawalha's brother, Amer, his wife, who sustained physical injuries, and their two young children. The family said they had been separated and placed with two different host families, calling for immediate diplomatic efforts to reunite them and ensure their safe return.

Also among those stranded are Ali Al Sawalha's two sons, aged 14 and 10. The elder child is being treated for burn injuries, while both boys are staying separately with families who were friends of their father. According to the family, the children are suffering severe psychological trauma after learning of the deaths of both parents.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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