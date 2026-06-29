Body of missing Jordanian woman found after Venezuela earthquake as family appeals for evacuation

Six relatives, including two orphaned children, remain stranded following deadly disaster
The family of a Jordanian woman who went missing after the devastating earthquake in Venezuela said on Monday that her body had been found, as it renewed an appeal to Jordanian authorities to evacuate six relatives still stranded in the South American country.
The family said the discovery of the body of Taghreed Mohammed, the wife of the late Ali Al Sawalha, confirmed that she had died in the same disaster that claimed her husband's life, local media reported.
In a statement, the Al Sawalha family urged Jordan's government and relevant authorities to intervene urgently to secure the evacuation of the remaining family members and facilitate their return to Jordan as soon as possible.
The six stranded relatives include the late Ali Al Sawalha's brother, Amer, his wife, who sustained physical injuries, and their two young children. The family said they had been separated and placed with two different host families, calling for immediate diplomatic efforts to reunite them and ensure their safe return.
Also among those stranded are Ali Al Sawalha's two sons, aged 14 and 10. The elder child is being treated for burn injuries, while both boys are staying separately with families who were friends of their father. According to the family, the children are suffering severe psychological trauma after learning of the deaths of both parents.