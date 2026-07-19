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Jordan says no threats registered after US Embassy security alert

US Embassy also reiterated its advisory for Americans to avoid travel to military bases

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Jordan says no threats registered after US Embassy security alert
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Jordanian authorities said no potential threats had been recorded by the relevant security agencies during the past several hours, as officials continued monitoring the security situation.

The statement comes after the US Embassy in Jordan said Jordanian authorities had evacuated the international airport and seaport in Aqaba following a “specific and credible threat”.

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The embassy, in an Instagram post on Sunday, advised US citizens to avoid travelling to either facility and urged them to continue following security instructions issued by Jordanian authorities.

US citizens urged to avoid military bases, follow safety guidance

The US Embassy in Jordan also reiterated its advisory for Americans to avoid travel to military bases in the country.

The alert comes after the US Department of State ordered non-emergency US government employees and their family members to leave Jordan on March 2, 2026, due to safety risks.

The embassy advised Americans in Jordan to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, stay away from areas with a heavy police presence, monitor local media and follow instructions from local authorities.

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Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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