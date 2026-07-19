Jordan says no threats registered after US Embassy security alert

The statement comes after the US Embassy in Jordan said Jordanian authorities had evacuated the international airport and seaport in Aqaba following a “specific and credible threat”.

Jordanian authorities said no potential threats had been recorded by the relevant security agencies during the past several hours, as officials continued monitoring the security situation.

The embassy, in an Instagram post on Sunday, advised US citizens to avoid travelling to either facility and urged them to continue following security instructions issued by Jordanian authorities.

The embassy advised Americans in Jordan to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, stay away from areas with a heavy police presence, monitor local media and follow instructions from local authorities.

The alert comes after the US Department of State ordered non-emergency US government employees and their family members to leave Jordan on March 2, 2026, due to safety risks.

The US Embassy in Jordan also reiterated its advisory for Americans to avoid travel to military bases in the country.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

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