US names soldier killed in Iraq during disposal of Iranian drone bomb

Sgt. Swinton’s death in Iraq renews focus on threats from Iran’s drones and munitions
The US military identified Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton as the third American service member to die following recent Iranian attacks in Iraq and Jordan, underscoring the continuing dangers facing US forces even after missile and drone strikes have ended.
The US Department of War said Swinton, a soldier assigned to the US Army Space and Missile Defense Command, was killed on July 18 while participating in the controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance recovered from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone in northern Iraq.
According to CentCom, the incident occurred during an explosive ordnance disposal operation after US and coalition forces intercepted Iranian drones targeting military installations in Iraq.
The military did not disclose the precise location of the explosion or provide additional details about the investigation.
Swinton is the third US service member confirmed killed in connection with the latest wave of Iranian attacks across Iraq and Jordan, where Tehran and its allied militias have intensified missile and drone operations against American and coalition forces amid the broader US-Iran conflict.
The latest fatality highlights the lingering threat posed by unexploded drones and munitions even after attacks are repelled.
Military officials say explosive ordnance disposal teams remain engaged in clearing battlefields of hazardous remnants to protect troops and nearby civilians.
The deaths come as US forces continue conducting air and missile strikes on Iranian military targets while reinforcing bases across Iraq, Syria and Jordan.
Washington has also tightened its naval blockade of Iran, saying it is prepared to respond to any further attacks on US personnel or commercial shipping in the region.
CentCom said an investigation into Swinton's death is ongoing and extended its condolences to his family, fellow soldiers and loved ones.