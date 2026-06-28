Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo loses wife, two children in Venezuela earthquakes

Trejo, 38, had been desperately searching for his wife, Yanina Maranella, and their children, Aaron and Ainhoa, after the apartment building where they were staying in Playa Grande collapsed during the twin earthquakes that hit the country on Wednesday.

Dubai: Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo has suffered a devastating personal tragedy after the bodies of his wife and two young children were found following a 74-hour search in the aftermath of the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela earlier this week, according to media reports.

"Our building in Playa Grande collapsed. I don't know anything about my family. Please pray for them and share this message in case someone saw them. I want to believe they weren't there," he wrote on Instagram before the tragic discovery.

The defender, who was away in Caracas preparing for a league match with his club, had publicly appealed for help after losing contact with his family.

Just hours before the discovery, Trejo had shared a photograph of himself with his wife and children on social media as hope remained they might still be alive.

"We join Lucas Trejo in mourning the tragic passing of his wife, Yanina Maranella, and his children, Aaron and Ainhoa Trejo. Peace to their souls and comfort for Lucas and all his loved ones," the club said.

According to the United Nations migration agency, as many as 6.76 million people may have been affected by the disaster. Nearly 1,500 deaths have been reported, while rescue teams continue searching for survivors and the missing.

The tragedy comes as Venezuela continues to grapple with the aftermath of the rare twin earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, which caused widespread destruction across several regions.

"It's a blessing for us as a family to have you and to move forward together in our shared purpose. With you, everything is always easier and more beautiful," she wrote.

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