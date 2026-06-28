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Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo loses wife, two children in Venezuela earthquakes

Bodies found after 74-hour search as rescue teams continue combing earthquake-hit areas

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Trejo, 38, had been desperately searching for his wife, Yanina Maranella, and their children, Aaron and Ainhoa, after the apartment building where they were staying in Playa Grande collapsed during the twin earthquakes that hit the country on Wednesday
Trejo, 38, had been desperately searching for his wife, Yanina Maranella, and their children, Aaron and Ainhoa, after the apartment building where they were staying in Playa Grande collapsed during the twin earthquakes that hit the country on Wednesday

Dubai: Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo has suffered a devastating personal tragedy after the bodies of his wife and two young children were found following a 74-hour search in the aftermath of the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela earlier this week, according to media reports.

Trejo, 38, had been desperately searching for his wife, Yanina Maranella, and their children, Aaron and Ainhoa, after the apartment building where they were staying in Playa Grande collapsed during the twin earthquakes that hit the country on Wednesday.

The defender, who was away in Caracas preparing for a league match with his club, had publicly appealed for help after losing contact with his family.

"Our building in Playa Grande collapsed. I don't know anything about my family. Please pray for them and share this message in case someone saw them. I want to believe they weren't there," he wrote on Instagram before the tragic discovery.

According to media reports, the search ended late Saturday when rescue workers recovered the bodies of his wife and children.

Trejo's club, Deportivo La Guaira, confirmed the deaths in a statement on social media.

"We join Lucas Trejo in mourning the tragic passing of his wife, Yanina Maranella, and his children, Aaron and Ainhoa Trejo. Peace to their souls and comfort for Lucas and all his loved ones," the club said.

Another of Trejo's clubs, Marítimo de La Guaira, also expressed condolences, saying the family had been found dead after a 74-hour search.

Fellow footballer Edson Tortolero, who had joined rescue efforts in the disaster zone, also confirmed the heartbreaking news and thanked volunteers and emergency workers who had helped search for the missing family.

According to Argentine media, Trejo's father and brother travelled to Venezuela to assist in the search.

Just hours before the discovery, Trejo had shared a photograph of himself with his wife and children on social media as hope remained they might still be alive.

Birthday message

Earlier this year, Yanina had posted a birthday message describing Trejo as the pillar of their family.

"It's a blessing for us as a family to have you and to move forward together in our shared purpose. With you, everything is always easier and more beautiful," she wrote.

The tragedy comes as Venezuela continues to grapple with the aftermath of the rare twin earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, which caused widespread destruction across several regions.

According to the United Nations migration agency, as many as 6.76 million people may have been affected by the disaster. Nearly 1,500 deaths have been reported, while rescue teams continue searching for survivors and the missing.

Former Major League Baseball player Gorkys Hernández also confirmed the death of his wife, Deisy, in the earthquakes, underscoring the scale of the tragedy that has struck Venezuela.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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