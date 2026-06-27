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Newborn baby rescued from rubble of Venezuela quake

Infant found alive 32 hours after twin quakes level coastal city

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AFP
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A screengrab taken from a video posted on Instagram on June 26, 2026 shows a newborn being pulled out alive from the rubble of the city of La Guaira, Venezuela, after twin earthquakes hit the country.
A screengrab taken from a video posted on Instagram on June 26, 2026 shows a newborn being pulled out alive from the rubble of the city of La Guaira, Venezuela, after twin earthquakes hit the country.
AFP--UGC

Venezuela: A newborn baby has been rescued from a fallen building 32 hours after the twin earthquakes that devastated a Venezuelan coastal city.

Video shared on social media Friday shows rescuers working under a floodlight atop collapsed masonry and bringing the infant out to applause late Friday in the hardest-hit city of La Guaira, north of the capital Caracas.

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They carefully pass the baby, wrapped in a quilt, from person to person before cleaning the child gently with tissues, the video shows.

According to the user, Andreina Quintero, who published the video on social media, the baby was just 18 days old and was uninjured after being trapped for 32 hours. The child's mother, was rescued an hour after the child.

In a follow-up video later on Friday, Quintero showed the mother in a hospital bed, with a medical worker telling her that the baby did not appear to have injuries.

The medic then suggests that the mother saved the baby by covering the child with her body or another object.

At least 920 people were killed by back-to-back earthquakes on Wednesday of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 and thousands more were injured or remain missing.

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