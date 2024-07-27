Falaj

Bshayer Al Zaabi’s innovative project, Falaj, represents a new era of smart farming in the UAE. By blending traditional agricultural practices with cutting-edge technology, Falaj provides farmers with smart irrigation systems, personalised expert consultations, and real-time data-driven optimisation. This revolutionary approach ensures sustainable farming methods that maximise yields and transform farms into thriving businesses. Falaj not only empowers farmers but also contributes significantly to food security and sustainable development, aligning with broader economic and environmental goals.

Proactive approach

In the health care sector, Fatima Al Zarooni’s Weqaya Health Services Centre stands out for its proactive approach to health and wellness. Weqaya promotes health awareness and preventive measures, encouraging individuals to make lifestyle choices that significantly improve their well-being. This forward-thinking centre aims to reduce the prevalence of chronic diseases and enhance overall quality of life, setting a new standard for preventive care in the UAE.

Beauty industry

So Picky, an eco-luxury beauty brand founded by Ghaith Alghaithi, Khesaif Khalfan, Tasneem Mohammed Alzaza, Reem Abu Khaled, and Afra Mohammad Al Kharoossi, is making waves in the beauty industry. Prioritising sustainability and purity, So Picky uses environmentally friendly ingredients and sustainable practices, catering to consumers who seek authenticity and luxury. This innovative approach has positioned So Picky as a leader in the eco-luxury beauty sector, resonating with a growing market of environmentally conscious consumers.

Driving force behind success stories

What do these diverse and successful ventures have in common? They were all nurtured and supported by the H-Preneurs initiative. Launched by Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), H-Preneurs is a platform dedicated to empowering UAE national young learners to enter the world of entrepreneurship.

It offers a comprehensive ecosystem that includes industry mentors, investor networks, academic content, and essential services. This robust support system is designed to guide learners from the inception of an idea to the launch of a successful business.

Partners

With partners like the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund, Dubai Future Foundation’s University Entrepreneurship Programme, DubaiNext, and Dubai SME, H-Preneurs provides a strong network and resources to aspiring entrepreneurs. This initiative highlights HBMSU’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, contributing to the broader goals of economic development and job creation.

The success stories of With Hope, Falaj, Weqaya, and So Picky underscore the potential of young minds to drive significant societal impact when given the right support and resources. As it continues to champion entrepreneurship and innovation through H-Preneurs, HBMSU said the ripple effect of its efforts will undoubtedly extend far beyond the university.