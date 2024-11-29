Dubai: Parkin Company PJSC, the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, has explained the ‘Variable Parking Tarrif Policy’ announced by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The company explained about the increased cost of parking in the ‘premium’ parking spaces and the congestion charges policy. It also explains the concept of the ‘peak and off peak hours’ and the special parking charges around the major events venues.

The updated provisions, effective end of March 2025, introduce variable pricing across the Company’s public parking portfolio, based on the type of parking facility and whether the service is used during peak or off-peak hours, with a special rate applicable during major events.

A key aim of this dynamic approach is to optimise parking management in congested, high-density, high-demand areas, supporting efficient traffic flow throughout the city, particularly at peak times and during grand events hosted by the Emirate.

Details regarding the tariffs and applicable zones will be announced later following the official enactment of the regulation.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said: “The introduction of a Variable Pricing Tariff Policy marks a recent evolution to Dubai’s regulatory parking landscape, representing a strategic step forward for both Parkin and the Emirate.

“This important update, aligns our operations with international standards, reflecting Dubai’s progressive approach to urban mobility and traffic management.

What is the change

“The locations for premium parking spaces were selected based on three criteria: first, ease of access to the area using public transport, such as areas within 500 meters of a metro station; second, areas with high parking occupancy during peak periods; and third, density and congestion, such as markets and commercial activity zones. It was clarified that premium parking spaces include, for example, commercial areas in parts of Deira and Bur Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Jumeirah and Al Wasl Road and other locations.”

Locations different types of parking spaces across Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Three additions to parking policy

The new policy introduces three new additions incorporating the following definitions.

Premium Parking

Parking facilities in high-demand, densely populated areas, including adjacent to or near public transport infrastructure. These spaces will be designated as such by the RTA, with the purpose of improving accessibility and convenience of parking facilities.

Premium Parking spaces will be strategically designated to provide drivers with convenient access to high-demand areas, including public transportation hubs, such as metro and bus stations, as well as central business districts and major shopping destinations. These zones will be clearly marked with dedicated signage and tariff details on display, with additional information readily available on the Parkin website, via the Parkin mobile app and social media channels.

Peak / Off-Peak Hours

Specific periods of high-volume traffic, as identified by the RTA, with a focus on smoother traffic flow and optimised parking availability.

Peak Parking Hours

8am to 10am

4pm to 8pm

Off Peak Parking hours

10am to 4pm

8pm to 10pm

Grand Events Hours

Parking regulations will now consider increased traffic volumes during major events, including but not limited to conferences, exhibitions, festivals and concerts. Specific operating parameters applying to Grand Events will also be determined by the RTA to accommodate temporary surges in parking demand.

Events Hours Tariff

During major events, a specific Event Hours tariff will be implemented in the surrounding areas to effectively manage the temporary surge in parking demand. Special event parking zones with adjusted rates will be activated to accommodate higher vehicle volumes. These zones will be clearly marked during the event, with tariff information clearly displayed and accessible on the Parkin website, via the Parkin mobile app and social media channels.

Implementation Timeline

The updated provisions will be implemented in two phases:

1-Parking fees for areas surrounding major events, including the activation of event-specific tariffs, will take effect in February 2025

2- All other parking fees, including the implementation of Premium Parking and Peak Hours tariffs, will take effect by the end of March 2025

Variable Parking Tariff

The Variable Parking Tariff Policy, set to take effect by the end of March 2025, introduces updated parking fees based on peak and off-peak hours:

• Peak Hours: 8am- 10am and 4PM — 8pm

o Dh6 per hour for Premium Parking spaces

o Dh4 per hour for all other public paid parking spaces

• Off-Peak Hours: 10am- 4pm and 8pm — 10pm

o Tariffs remain unchanged, offering affordable parking options

• Free Parking

o Overnight, from 10pm to 8am

o All day Sunday