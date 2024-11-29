Dubai: From January, drivers in Dubai will start scheduling their trips around peak and off-peak hours if their trips take them past the 10 Salik gates in the city.

But when it comes to Salik shareholders, they are already belted up for a ride that has seen the toll-gate operator’s stock price soar 50% just in the last 3 months. And over 80% since January.

There was already heavy speculation about Salik introducing a variable fee structure for vehicles using its toll-gates, two of which opened November 24. Some of that could be seen in the 50% surge the stock has been feeling on DFM since September. (Salik even issued a statement on DFM saying that there were no plans to revise its usage fees at that particular time.)

Salik is currently at Dh5.6, just a shade lower than the 52-week peak of Dh5.89. Its IPO price was Dh2.

Now, investors and market watchers are waiting to see whether Salik stock can indeed push past Dh6 after investors digest all the revenue gain possibilities starting late January.

Already, so far this year, ‘Salik and sister-company Parkin are the best performing stocks in the UAE’, said Sameer Lakhani, Managing Director of Global Capital Partners. “Salik is up 80% year-to-date, but if you include the H1-24 dividend payout, the share price is actually 110% up.”

Pakin stock is riding high too

Parkin is next with 103%, including dividend, while third and fourth spots are held by Orascom Construction (up 97%) and ADX-listed Al Khaleej Investment (96%).

In fifth place is Emaar Development, with an 80% upswing in share price.

Parkin's new fee structure takes effect late March. Image Credit: Ahmed Alotbi/Gulf News

Parkin's stock is at Dh4.14 against a 52-week high of Dh4.49. Market analysts say the same push and pull that Salik's stock could benefit from once the new variable usage fees come in will apply to Parkin too. (Parkin's IPO price was Dh2.1.)

“Salik and Parkin’s share gains drive home the point that investors are attracted to the dividend payouts - as well as their business model being a near perfect hedge against inflation,” said Lakhani. “It further highlights the benefits of being drawn to attractive valuations (at the time of the IPO), something that investors will continue to look at in upcoming offerings.”

What are the new Salik rates?

Late yesterday (November 28), the RTA confirmed the changes in the Salik usage fee structure. Rather than the flat Dh4 each time a vehicle passes a toll-gate in Dubai, the new tariffs would be linked to peak and off-peak hour use.

So, on weekdays, any drive through the toll-gates between 6am-10am and 4pm-8pm will cost Dh6. It will remain Dh4 for the off-peak hours of 10am-4pm and 8pm-1am.

When it comes to Sundays - excluding public holidays, special occasions or major events – the Salik fee remains Dh4 throughout the day and free from 1am-6am.

Changes for parking fees too

The revised RTA rates apply to parking spots in Dubai as well. These take effect late March 2025, with fees at Dh6 an hour for premium spots and Dh4 an hour for other public paid parking areas in the morning hours of 8am-10am and evening hours of 4pm-8pm.

The tariffs remain unchanged during off-peak parking, from 10am-54pm and 8pm-10pm.

Parking remains free for the nights, from 10pm-8am, and all-day on Sundays.