Dubai: As many as 18 delivery riders have died in accidents on Dubai roads so far this year, police said on Wednesday.

Dubai Police recorded 77,227 traffic violations involving delivery motorcycles in 2024, up from 60,471 in 2023.

The number of fatalities in both years remain 18.

Dubai Police highlighted this statistic in an awareness campaign video on its social media channels, urging delivery riders to obey traffic rules.

In the past four years, 181 delivery riders suffered severe injuries in road accidents. Statistics indicate that these incidents were primarily due to sudden swerving, road distractions, and overtaking from the shoulder, all of which pose dangers to themselves and others.

In 2024, 26,382 motorcycles have so far been confiscated for traffic violations, a significant increase from 12,209 in 2023. Additionally, there were 428 accidents this year, up from 385 in the previous year.

“Some delivery riders commit violations that endanger their own lives and the lives of others. Remember, staying focused on the road, adhering to traffic rules, and sticking to the mandatory lane are crucial for ensuring everyone’s safety,” Dubai Police said.