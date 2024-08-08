Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Traffic Safety Technical Committee has launched an “Accelerators Plan” to enhance traffic safety in the emirate.

The plan will analyse how to make roads better for everyone by finding and fixing problems causing accidents.

The plan emphasises six key areas — analysing traffic accidents, improving pedestrian and micro-mobility safety, ensuring delivery drivers’ safety, enhancing freight transport safety, addressing driver behaviour, and reviewing road speed limits.

It will go through three stages — design, acceleration, and delivery — to implement and measure the success of these initiatives.

Abdul Rahman Al Shezawi, chairman of the Technical Committee for Traffic Safety, said the plan goes beyond routine procedures to reduce traffic accidents and injuries. The goal is to reduce traffic accidents and their social and economic impacts, ultimately improving the quality of life in the emirate.

Summer campaign

In parallel, the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council, launched the “Accident-Free Summer” campaign, running until September 1, 2024.