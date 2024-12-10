Fujairah: From the beginning of the year until the end of October, Fujairah Police recorded 9,901 traffic accidents, resulting in 169 injuries—ranging from severe to minor—and 10 fatalities, according to the latest statistics released by the force on Tuesday.

October had the highest traffic accidents this year, totalling 1,083, which resulted in 26 injuries and four deaths, marking it as the month with the most injuries. Conversely, February and September reported only one death each, making them the months with the lowest fatalities.

September recorded the highest number of injuries at 24, followed closely by February with 23, while June had the fewest at 10, highlighting the significant monthly variation in accidents and injuries.

Safety drive

Also on Tuesday, the Fujairah Police General Command, through the Traffic and Patrols Department, announced it has initiated a month-long traffic campaign titled ‘Safe Driving in Changing Weather Conditions’.

The campaign seeks to raise awareness among drivers about the importance of following traffic rules and taking precautions during adverse weather, including fog, dust storms, rain, and floods. It also aims to enhance defensive driving techniques, a key factor in reducing traffic accidents.

Fujairah Police urged drivers to conduct regular vehicle inspections to ensure tire and light safety, particularly in low visibility. They highlighted the need to prepare vehicles for changing weather and warned that neglecting maintenance could result in serious accidents.