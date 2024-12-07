Immediately, the authority formed a team of specialists to monitor the whale's movements and develop systematic scientific plans to guide it back on its path, as it is one of the migratory whales.

The Fujairah Environment Authority enlisted experts from the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center, alongside its biodiversity team and the Fujairah Research Center team, to conduct the necessary medical examinations to ensure the whale's health and vital signs, all of which yielded positive indicators and confirmed its good health.

The Fujairah Environment Authority, in coordination with the Port of Fujairah, the Fujairah Research Center, and the Yas Sea World Research and Rescue Center, is closely monitoring the whale around the clock to ensure its safety and protect property without affecting maritime traffic at the Port of Fujairah and to safely return it to its environment.

Fujairah Environment Authority is working in collaboration with the relevant authorities and experts to guide it back on its path.

The event comes to affirm the health of the marine environment of the Emirate of Fujairah and to document the scientific information included in the book on whales and dolphins published by the Fujairah Environment Authority as part of the natural history book series, thereby deflecting the environmental efforts made by the Fujairah Environment Authority in collaboration with the Fujairah Research Center and leading research institutions in the country.

The Emirate of Fujairah is renowned for its unique biodiversity and blue waters rich in coral reefs and living organisms, which may have been a major reason for attracting the whale during its migration route. Our regional waters include five marine reserves, which are home to abundant marine biodiversity, including many unique species, making the emirate's coastline an ideal place for a marine experience.

Aseela Al Mualla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, explained that Bryde's whales are a type of baleen whale found in warm and temperate waters around the world, known for their streamlined bodies.

Al Mualla said "The appearance of a Bryde's whale, scientifically named Balaenoptera edeni, has been documented in Fujairah Port, where it has been present in the port area for the past few days. The authority is working with specialized teams to return it to its path." The estimated length of the whale is about 9 to 10 meters, which indicates that it is not fully mature but has surpassed the juvenile stage.

It was noted that the whale is not currently suffering from any medical conditions that require direct medical intervention, as the Fujairah Environment Authority is working in collaboration with the relevant authorities and experts to guide it back on its path.