Three nurses were killed in a traffic accident that took place on Thursday outside Oman’s Nizwa Hospital, located in the Al Dakhiliyah governorate.

The nurses tragically lost their lives when two vehicles collided and veered towards them as they awaited an opportunity to cross the highway.

The accident also resulted in injuries to two other nurses who were part of the same group returning to their accommodation after completing their shifts at the hospital.

Surveillance footage captured at the scene shows the nurses standing by the road before the horrific crash occurred.