Dubai: Oman has declared an official holiday on November 20-21 to celebrate country's 54th National Day, following Royal orders from Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.
The holiday will apply to employees across the State's Administrative Apparatus, public sector entities, private companies and other legal establishments.
The Ministry of Labour issued a statement, allowing employers the option to keep operations running during the holiday, if necessary, provided that employees are properly compensated for their work.
The directive aims to balance the celebration of National Day with the operational needs of businesses, ensuring flexibility for both employers and workers while honouring the national spirit.