Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, on the occasion of his country's 54th National Day, observed on 18th November.

On his official X account, Sheikh Mohamed said: “On the occasion of Omani National Day, I extend my sincere congratulations to my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and the people of Oman.”

“The UAE and Oman share an enduring partnership and aspirations for development, and we look forward to continuing to work together with determination to foster progress and prosperity for our nations and region,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai; sent similar messages to Sultan Haitham.