The two pioneers will collaborate to capitalise on Tadweer Group’s world-class rewards system with the aim of establishing a nationwide voluntary bottle return programme using Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) manufactured by TOMRA, for the collection of beverage PET bottles, cans and glass bottles. As part of the agreement, TOMRA will leverage their experience in bottle return programmes globally to support Tadweer Group in their initiatives.

The announcement was made during the 10th edition of the EcoWaste Exhibition and Conference in the presence of Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tadweer Group and Lauri Kangaslahti, Senior Vice President, Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from TOMRA Collection.

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tadweer Group, said, “Today we are pleased to join forces with TOMRA to transform how the public disposes of its empty beverage containers. With TOMRA’s vast expertise in bottle return programmes and its solid history of deploying reverse vending solutions, we are well positioned to enhance the recycling infrastructure in the UAE. With every partnership, we are showcasing the value of materials, reinforcing our role in tackling challenges and seeking feasible solutions for our sector, today and into the future.”