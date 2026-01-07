Home-grown payments platform Ziina launches Violet lifestyle membership

Ziina Violet offers a new way for UAE residents to get real value from everyday living
Life in the UAE moves fast. People commute, work, eat out, stay active, shop online, travel often, and rely on brands that help their day run smoothly. At the same time, consumers are becoming more selective. They want value they can feel, transparency they can trust and benefits that genuinely fit into their routines instead of sitting unused in a loyalty account.
Ziina, the UAE’s home-grown payments platform, believes consumers deserve better.
The company has launched Ziina Violet, a lifestyle membership designed around real life in the UAE. For Dh100 per month, members receive more than Dh850 in monthly value from everyday brands they already use, along with one feature many UAE consumers will immediately appreciate – zero currency fees on global spending using the Ziina Card.
For frequent travellers, online shoppers and families paying in foreign currencies, this matters. Foreign exchange markups quietly add up, especially when booking flights and hotels, subscribing to streaming services or shopping internationally online. Ziina Violet removes those hidden extras, letting members pay globally at the true currency exchange rate.
In addition, Ziina Violet brings together a curated selection of lifestyle benefits from brands UAE residents love. Members receive recurring monthly benefits from SALT, Ounass, Deliveroo, ClassPass, CAFU, Yango, Bateel El’an, Washmen, Letswork, Bake My Day and NordVPN, creating a single platform of value that covers food, shopping, transport, wellness and daily essentials.
Instead of collecting points, managing multiple programmes or navigating complicated redemption processes, Ziina Violet focuses on something simpler: recurring monthly benefits people can actually use.
Ziina Violet is designed to make everyday life in the UAE feel easier and more rewarding. It brings together brands people love in one place, removes friction from spending and gives consumers real everyday value.
The UAE is one of the world’s most digitally engaged markets. The median age is 32.8. Mobile payments are widespread. Residents live globally but expect convenience locally. At the same time, loyalty fatigue is real. Although the UAE’s loyalty industry continues to grow, many programmes struggle with fragmented experiences, limited relevance or benefits that look appealing on paper but rarely translate into something useful.
Violet was built directly in response to that consumer sentiment. Ziina’s team spent months listening to users and studying how people actually move through their day. What they heard repeatedly was that UAE consumers want simplicity, predictability and benefits grounded in everyday life.
Unlike traditional rewards programmes, Ziina Violet is built around daily living. You continue doing what you already do by eating out, commuting, shopping, working out and travelling with brands you already use and Ziina Violet gives you recurring benefits from those same brands, all in one place.
As the UAE continues to embrace a mobile-first lifestyle, Ziina Violet reflects a wider shift in consumer expectations: value should be immediate, meaningful and designed around people.
For those who live globally, spend frequently and enjoy the UAE’s vibrant lifestyle, Ziina Violet offers a compelling proposition: one membership, one card, and one unified experience designed to make daily life feel smarter and smoother.
Ziina Violet is now available to all users through the Ziina app.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.