Home-grown payments platform Ziina launches Violet lifestyle membership

Tackling loyalty fatigue

The UAE is one of the world’s most digitally engaged markets. The median age is 32.8. Mobile payments are widespread. Residents live globally but expect convenience locally. At the same time, loyalty fatigue is real. Although the UAE’s loyalty industry continues to grow, many programmes struggle with fragmented experiences, limited relevance or benefits that look appealing on paper but rarely translate into something useful.

Violet was built directly in response to that consumer sentiment. Ziina’s team spent months listening to users and studying how people actually move through their day. What they heard repeatedly was that UAE consumers want simplicity, predictability and benefits grounded in everyday life.

Unlike traditional rewards programmes, Ziina Violet is built around daily living. You continue doing what you already do by eating out, commuting, shopping, working out and travelling with brands you already use and Ziina Violet gives you recurring benefits from those same brands, all in one place.

As the UAE continues to embrace a mobile-first lifestyle, Ziina Violet reflects a wider shift in consumer expectations: value should be immediate, meaningful and designed around people.

For those who live globally, spend frequently and enjoy the UAE’s vibrant lifestyle, Ziina Violet offers a compelling proposition: one membership, one card, and one unified experience designed to make daily life feel smarter and smoother.

Ziina Violet is now available to all users through the Ziina app.