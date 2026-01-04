GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Motorsport

An enormous triumph, amputee Baumel wins Dakar Rally first stage

He along with De Mevius won the perilous 305km first stage at Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
A local watches X-Raid Team Belgian driver Guillaume de Mevius and French co-driver Mathieu Baumel compete in the prologue, which determines the starting line-up for the first stage of the 48th edition of the Dakar Rally 2026, between Yanbu and Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, on January 3, 2026.
A local watches X-Raid Team Belgian driver Guillaume de Mevius and French co-driver Mathieu Baumel compete in the prologue, which determines the starting line-up for the first stage of the 48th edition of the Dakar Rally 2026, between Yanbu and Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, on January 3, 2026.
AFP

Yanbu: Frenchman Mathieu Baumel hailed an "enormous triumph" as just a year after having his leg amputated he won the opening stage of the Dakar Rally alongside Belgian driver Guillaume De Mevius on Sunday.

Navigator Baumel was back at the race just 11 months after his right lower leg was amputated after being run over while helping someone who had broken down on the road in France.

Last January it had looked as if life behind the wheel was in the past for the successful co-driver and navigator.

"Just being here is an enormous triumph," said the 49-year-old, who got into his car on Sunday carrying his prosthetic limb.

Driving a mini the pair won the perilous 305km first stage at Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

Baumel had previously won the Dakar Rally four times as co-pilot to Nasser Al-Attiyah, most recently back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

On Sunday, Qatari Al-Attiyah in a Dacia was 40 second down in second with Czech Martin Prokop of Ford third at 1min 30sec.

De Mevius, sitting top of the heap at the finish line, admitted he was surprised.

"It wasn't particularly the objective to win today, but we said to ourselves with Mathieu (Baumel) that we wanted to at least win one on the Dakar stages," he said after a stoney and dusty ride.

Al-Attiyah had mixed feelings saying he "could have lost it all" on the challenging route and lamented that he had been ahead of the day's winner for most of the stage.

French driver Sebastien Loeb came 10th in his Dacia losing three minutes with a puncture after also leading the field.

Reigning Dakar champion Yazeed Al-Rajhi was the big loser of the day as the Saudi was slapped with a 16-minute penalty due to a missed crossing point.

In the motorcycle category, Spain's Edgar Canet, already winner of the prologue, benefited after Botswana's Ross Branch received a six-minute penalty for speeding in a restricted zone. Canet leads Australia's Daniel Sanders by just over a minute.

On Monday, the competitors will tackle a first big day of racing, heading towards Al Ula after more than 500km, 400 of which are individually timed.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Marvel has dropped the latest Avengers: Doomsday teaser, and this time it's Thor's turn to take centre stage.

Thor turns emotional in new Avengers: Doomsday teaser

3m read
Seven-day endurance across deserts, dunes, and iconic landscapes challenges 812 competitors from 69 countries.

Dakar Rally returns with toughest Saudi route yet

4m read
Teams from Transport Enforcement were deployed across Delhi, including at fuel stations, a day after the Supreme Court allowed the Delhi government to act against vehicles operating below the BS-IV emission standard.

Delhi: No pollution certificates, no fuel

3m read
Models, wearing designs by Senegalese fashion designer Adama Paris, ride on a pirogue during the final show of the Dakar Fashion Week in Ngor Bay, Dakar, Senegal.

Fashion on boat in Dakar: A runway like no other

2m read